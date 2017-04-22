Rangers reaction goes out on a limb: Joey Gallo is here to stay

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:39 Jeff Banister on Cole Hamels 8-inning gem Pause 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:37 Rangers GM Jon Daniels discusses Josh Hamilton's release 1:41 Jeff Banister discusses latest Josh Hamilton setback 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her 1:26 Mac Attack from DFW's Hidden Sports Gem 1:41 When hail freezes over: How does hail get so big? 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 0:43 Joey Gallo leads Rangers with five homers after two more Friday Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Joey Gallo hit two more homers in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals at Globe Life Park. Robinson Chirinos also hit two homers as the pair combined for five of the six RBIs (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com