Rangers reaction goes out on a limb: Joey Gallo is here to stay

Joey Gallo is here to stay. When Adrian Beltre returns to the Rangers’ roster he will be the club’s third baseman. But no longer is there any doubt that Gallo will remain with the big league club and remain a lineup fixture. The 23-year-old slugger finally looks comfortable in the majors and that was the case before he blasted two more homers in Friday’s 6-2 win over the Royals. Robinson Chirinos jacked a couple homers, too, by the way, as the duo combined for five of the six RBIs. Chirinos could be finding himself in the lineup a little more often while Jonathan Lucroy tries to work out of a slow start. Lucroy collected his first double Thursday night so perhaps he’s on the brink.
But back to Gallo. When Beltre returns Gallo is likely to get starts in left or right field and first base. He’s too valuable on the bench and it appears he no longer needs any minor league refresher courses.
“He’s staying off the chase pitches for the most part, using the hands much better, staying on his legs and looking for pitches to drive,” Manager Jeff Banister said. Gallo now leads the Rangers with five homers and is second with 13 RBIs. His OPS (on-base percentage, plus slugging percentage) is up to .884 now, second only to Chirinos who has an astounding 1.444 (albeit in only six games).
The deep intellectual dive Gallo made in the off-season to come up with a new approach at the plate after a disappointing 2016 season (mostly in Triple A) looks like it’s sticking. That means the Joey Gallo era of Rangers baseball officially begins now. He has 12 homers in his first 70 major league games. How does that compare to some of the game’s great home run hitters?
Homers through their first 70 MLB games:
Mickey Mantle
7
Mike Schmidt
9
Hank Aaron
10
Barry Bonds
13
Willie Mays
17
Here’s the reaction after another win:
Griffin’s gout — Nick Martinez will start Saturday’s game instead of A.J. Griffin, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with gout in his left ankle. Martinez last pitched on Monday for Triple A Round Rock, so Saturday is his normal day to start.
“He knows that role very well. I expect Nick will be prepared,” Banister said. “We look for him to go out and try to add on to what he was doing in Triple A.”
Martinez had a good spring but was one of the last few pitchers pushed off the Opening Day roster. In retrospect, perhaps he should have been the guy instead of Mike Hauschild. Then again, the Rangers wanted Martinez to continue to start, not work out of the bullpen, for an instance just like this.
So long, Josh — The news early on Friday that Josh Hamilton had been released from his minor league contract didn’t merit any shock or huge disappointment. Hamilton has battled leg issues on the regular the past three seasons and basically since the day the Angels traded him back to the Rangers for cash in April 2015. I wasn’t on the beat when Hamilton was arguably the best player in the game but I remember helping out a few times and being surprised how laid back, open and friendly he was. Most of these guys are nice, but for such a huge superstar to be so normal, so human, was a surprise. He remained that way later when I was on the beat and saw him on a regular basis. He was always courteous and open to a fault almost to the media. The sports hate, to steal a term, that some had for him (based mostly on his “that isn’t a baseball town”) remark always seemed out of balance. Sure, he was playing for the hated Angels, but this is the guy that basically won you a World Series before the baseball Gods unleashed a nightmare in St. Louis. If this is really the end for him, I wish him a relaxed retirement with his daughters in Keller.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments