Texas Rangers

April 21, 2017 9:58 PM

Gallo, Chirinos each homer twice behind Hamels’ gem

By Stefan Stevenson

ARLINGTON

Robinson Chirinos and Joey Gallo each hit a pair of homers and Cole Hamels pitched his best game of the young season as the Rangers beat the Royals 6-2 Friday night at Globe Life Park.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels retired 12 consecutive batters after allowing a first-inning run. He hit lead-off batter Alex Gordon and Lorenzo Cain’s double to right-center field gave the Royals a quick 1-0 lead. Hamels is the first Rangers’ starter to pitch into the eighth inning this season. It was especially fortuitous because the Rangers used six relievers in Thursday’s 13-inning game. Jeremy Jeffress allowed a run in the ninth before getting a 6-4-3 double play to end it.

How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers homered twice and scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. Robinson Chirinos homered with one out before Jurickson Profar walked to set up Joey Gallo’s two-run homer to right. Statcast estimated Gallo’s homer at 462 feet and 116 mph off the bat. Chirinos homered again in the fourth to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead.

Gallo homered for the second to start the fifth. Mike Napoli later drove in Shin-Soo Choo with a single to center to make it 6-1.

Notables: Fourth multi-homer game for Chirinos, the last was July 19, 2016 in Anaheim ... first multi-homer game for Gallo ... it’s the 16th time Rangers have had multiple homer games for two players in same game ... last time was Chirinos and Rougned Odor in Oakland on June 15, 2016.

Kansas City

100

000

001

2

6

1

Texas

030

120

00x

6

6

0

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon lf

3

1

0

0

0

1

.188

Cain cf

3

0

1

1

1

0

.339

Hosmer 1b

4

1

1

0

0

0

.197

Perez dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

.258

Cuthbert 3b

3

0

1

0

1

0

.150

Merrifield 2b

4

0

2

1

0

0

.364

Escobar ss

4

0

0

0

0

0

.207

Bonifacio rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Butera c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.100

Totals 31

2

6

2

2

3

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gomez cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.164

Choo dh

3

1

0

0

1

2

.208

Mazara rf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.271

Napoli 1b

4

0

1

1

0

1

.156

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.194

Chirinos c

3

2

2

2

1

0

.375

Profar ss

3

1

0

0

1

0

.138

Gallo 3b

3

2

2

3

0

1

.214

DeShields lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.118

Totals 30

6

6

6

4

9

E—Cuthbert (1). LOB—Kansas City 5, Texas 4. 2B—Cain (4), Butera (1). 3B—Merrifield (1). HR—Chirinos (2), off Karns; Gallo (4), off Karns; Chirinos (3), off Karns; Gallo (5), off Karns. RBIs—Cain (4), Merrifield (2), Napoli (7), Chirinos 2 (8), Gallo 3 (13). SB—Choo (1). Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Merrifield, Bonifacio); Texas 3 (Napoli, Odor, DeShields). RISP—Kansas City 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 5. Runners moved up—Hosmer, Escobar, Profar. GIDP—Perez, Escobar. DP—Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Hosmer); Texas 2 (Hamels, Odor, Napoli), (Profar, Odor, Napoli).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Karns L, 0-1

4 2/3

5

6

6

3

6

100

6.35

Strahm

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

3

37.80

Alexander

1

0

0

0

1

2

17

1.69

Young

2

1

0

0

0

1

21

3.86

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Hamels W, 1-0

8

3

1

1

2

3

107

2.77

Jeffress

1

3

1

1

0

0

13

3.52

Inherited runners-scored—Strahm 2-0. HBP—Hamels (Gordon). Umpires—Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Adrian Johnson. T—2:45. A—31,320 (48,114).

