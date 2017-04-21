Gallo, Chirinos each homer twice behind Hamels’ gem

Robinson Chirinos and Joey Gallo each hit a pair of homers and Cole Hamels pitched his best game of the young season as the Rangers beat the Royals 6-2 Friday night at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels retired 12 consecutive batters after allowing a first-inning run. He hit lead-off batter Alex Gordon and Lorenzo Cain’s double to right-center field gave the Royals a quick 1-0 lead. Hamels is the first Rangers’ starter to pitch into the eighth inning this season. It was especially fortuitous because the Rangers used six relievers in Thursday’s 13-inning game. Jeremy Jeffress allowed a run in the ninth before getting a 6-4-3 double play to end it.
How Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers homered twice and scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. Robinson Chirinos homered with one out before Jurickson Profar walked to set up Joey Gallo’s two-run homer to right. Statcast estimated Gallo’s homer at 462 feet and 116 mph off the bat. Chirinos homered again in the fourth to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead.
#Rangers Joey Gallo hits a two run home run during the second inning as the Royals play the Rangers in Arlington, TX, Friday, April 21, 2017 pic.twitter.com/ZDiFQNrswp— Max Faulkner (@mfaulknerphotog) April 22, 2017
Gallo homered for the second to start the fifth. Mike Napoli later drove in Shin-Soo Choo with a single to center to make it 6-1.
Notables: Fourth multi-homer game for Chirinos, the last was July 19, 2016 in Anaheim ... first multi-homer game for Gallo ... it’s the 16th time Rangers have had multiple homer games for two players in same game ... last time was Chirinos and Rougned Odor in Oakland on June 15, 2016.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Kansas City
100
000
001
—
2
6
1
Texas
030
120
00x
—
6
6
0
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon lf
3
1
0
0
0
1
.188
Cain cf
3
0
1
1
1
0
.339
Hosmer 1b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.197
Perez dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.258
Cuthbert 3b
3
0
1
0
1
0
.150
Merrifield 2b
4
0
2
1
0
0
.364
Escobar ss
4
0
0
0
0
0
.207
Bonifacio rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Butera c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.100
Totals 31
2
6
2
2
3
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.164
Choo dh
3
1
0
0
1
2
.208
Mazara rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.271
Napoli 1b
4
0
1
1
0
1
.156
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.194
Chirinos c
3
2
2
2
1
0
.375
Profar ss
3
1
0
0
1
0
.138
Gallo 3b
3
2
2
3
0
1
.214
DeShields lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.118
Totals 30
6
6
6
4
9
E—Cuthbert (1). LOB—Kansas City 5, Texas 4. 2B—Cain (4), Butera (1). 3B—Merrifield (1). HR—Chirinos (2), off Karns; Gallo (4), off Karns; Chirinos (3), off Karns; Gallo (5), off Karns. RBIs—Cain (4), Merrifield (2), Napoli (7), Chirinos 2 (8), Gallo 3 (13). SB—Choo (1). Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Merrifield, Bonifacio); Texas 3 (Napoli, Odor, DeShields). RISP—Kansas City 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 5. Runners moved up—Hosmer, Escobar, Profar. GIDP—Perez, Escobar. DP—Kansas City 1 (Escobar, Hosmer); Texas 2 (Hamels, Odor, Napoli), (Profar, Odor, Napoli).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Karns L, 0-1
4 2/3
5
6
6
3
6
100
6.35
Strahm
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
37.80
Alexander
1
0
0
0
1
2
17
1.69
Young
2
1
0
0
0
1
21
3.86
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels W, 1-0
8
3
1
1
2
3
107
2.77
Jeffress
1
3
1
1
0
0
13
3.52
Inherited runners-scored—Strahm 2-0. HBP—Hamels (Gordon). Umpires—Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Adrian Johnson. T—2:45. A—31,320 (48,114).
