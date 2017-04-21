Texas Rangers

April 21, 2017 6:06 PM

A.J. Griffin placed on DL with gout in left ankle

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left ankle. Griffin was scheduled to start Saturday’s game against the Royals. The Rangers did not make a corresponding roster move prior to Friday’s game.

Griffin (2-0) is eligible to come off the DL April 28. Nick Martinez is a leading candidate to rejoin the club from Triple A Round Rock to help fill the void.

Griffin has a 4.11 ERA in three starts this season, including six scoreless innings Monday in Oakland.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start
Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 0:49

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day
Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 2:14

Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

View More Video

Sports Videos