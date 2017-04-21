A.J. Griffin placed on DL with gout in left ankle

Rangers right-hander A.J. Griffin has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left ankle. Griffin was scheduled to start Saturday’s game against the Royals. The Rangers did not make a corresponding roster move prior to Friday’s game.
Griffin (2-0) is eligible to come off the DL April 28. Nick Martinez is a leading candidate to rejoin the club from Triple A Round Rock to help fill the void.
Griffin has a 4.11 ERA in three starts this season, including six scoreless innings Monday in Oakland.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments