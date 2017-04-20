Rangers beat Royals 1-0 with walk-off in 13th

Andrew Cashner was excellent in his first-career start at Globe Life Park Thursday night but by the time it was over he was an afterthought. Delino DeShields singled in Joey Gallo from second base with a single to left field to give the Rangers a 1-0 walk-off win in the 13th inning. Gallo had doubled with one out to set up the game-winner.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Cashner, who pitched for TCU in 2008, held the Royals scoreless on three hits and four walks over six innings before making way for Tony Barnette. Cashner struck out three and threw 94 pitches in his second start of the season. Barnette struck out two in a perfect seventh to preserve the scoreless tie. Alex Claudio and Jeremy Jeffress combined for a scoreless eighth before Matt Bush struck out two in a perfect ninth. Keone Kela pitched two perfect innings on a combined 23 pitches. In the 12th, lefty Dario Alvarez was called on to face left-hitting Eric Hosmer and Brandon Moss. Alvarez waked Hosmer on four pitches before getting a force out at second, a strikeout of Moss and a soft comebacker for the third out. In the 13th, Alvarez struck out Paulo Orlando and Raul Mondesi and got Alex Gordon to ground out to short.
How Rangers hitters fared: Lefty Danny Duffy held the Rangers to four hits through seven innings. Twice the Rangers had runners at third base but Duffy worked out of the jams in the second and fifth innings. After Jonathan Lucroy’s double in the fifth, the Rangers went the next seven innings without a hit before Gallo’s double in the 13th.
Notables: Twice games at Globe Life Park have entered the 11th inning without a score, Aug. 25, 2000 and April 11, 2014 ... This was the fourth time a Rangers’ game has been scoreless going into the 13th inning ... The announced attendance was 26,898.
Kansas City
000
000
000
000
0
—
0
4
0
Texas
000
000
000
000
1
—
1
6
0
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon lf
5
0
1
0
1
0
.197
Moustakas 3b
5
0
1
0
0
2
.291
Cain cf
4
0
1
0
1
1
.340
Hosmer 1b
3
0
0
0
2
1
.193
Perez c
5
0
0
0
0
0
.276
Merrifield pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.286
Butera c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Moss dh
5
0
0
0
0
2
.128
Escobar ss
5
0
1
0
0
2
.222
Orlando rf
5
0
0
0
0
3
.149
Mondesi 2b
4
0
0
0
1
3
.103
Totals 41
0
4
0
5
14
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.159
Andrus ss
5
0
0
0
0
0
.277
Mazara rf
5
0
0
0
0
2
.284
Napoli dh
3
0
0
0
2
1
.150
Odor 2b
4
0
1
0
1
0
.206
Rua 1b
5
0
1
0
0
2
.136
Lucroy c
5
0
1
0
0
0
.191
Gallo 3b
5
1
1
0
0
2
.189
DeShields lf
4
0
1
1
1
0
.143
Totals 41
1
6
1
4
8
One out when winning run scored.
LOB—Kansas City 7, Texas 7. 2B—Escobar (4), Gomez (4), Lucroy (1), Gallo (3). RBIs—DeShields (1). SB—Cain (6), Merrifield (1). CS—Mondesi (2). Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 3 (Gordon, Perez, Escobar); Texas 2 (Andrus 2). RISP—Kansas City 0 for 7; Texas 1 for 6. Runners moved up—Lucroy, Gomez. GIDP—Odor, Lucroy. DP—Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Escobar, Hosmer), (Mondesi, Escobar, Hosmer).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Duffy
7 1/3
4
0
0
3
5
100
1.32
Moylan
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
4
0.00
Minor
3
0
0
0
1
2
38
4.32
Wood L, 0-1
1 1/3
2
1
1
0
1
31
13.50
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner
6
3
0
0
4
3
94
2.38
Barnette
1
0
0
0
0
2
12
4.05
Claudio
2/3
1
0
0
0
2
9
0.00
Jeffress
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
6
2.70
Bush
1
0
0
0
0
2
16
3.18
Kela
2
0
0
0
0
2
23
0.00
Alvarez W, 1-0
2
0
0
0
1
3
27
0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 1-0. Umpires—Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Eric Cooper. T—3:47. A—26,898 (48,114).
