Rangers rip the cord on Rule 5 selection Mike Hauschild

The Rangers pulled the ripcord on reliever Mike Hauschild, designating the right-hander for assignment. The purchased the contract of right-hander Anthony Bass from Triple A Round Rock and he replaced Hauschild on the 25-man roster before Thursday’s opener against the Royals.
Bass is no stranger to the Rangers. He worked as a long man for the Rangers in 2015 and he’ll assume a similar role.
5 Home runs allowed in eight innings of relief work this season for Mike Hauschild.
Hauschild’s future isn’t as simple as a typical DFA situation. He joined the Rangers in December after they selected him in the Rule 5 draft from the Astros. Players taken in the Rule 5 draft after be on the selecting club’s 25-man the entire season (if not injured). If not, he must be placed on waivers, making him available to any club with interest in his services. If no club picks him up and he passes through unclaimed waivers he is then sent back tothe Astros, who can reclaim control of him for $50,000 (half the original $100,000 price tag paid by the Rangers). The Astros can refuse Hauschild and keep the $100,000. If so, Hauschild becomes a normal member of the Rangers’ organization and he can be optioned to the minors like any other player. Other options include a trade being worked out between the two clubs.
Hauschild, like all Rule 5 eligible players, hadn’t made his major league debut until this season with the Rangers. He struggled in eight innings of relief, allowing 10 earned runs on 14 hits, including five homers. Three of those came Wednesday in Oakland.
“After Wednesday’s game is was apparent we were going to need a pitcher and that’s why we had Anthony in Triple A,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s a guy we’re familiar with who has pitched in this type of role before.”
Stefan Stevenson
