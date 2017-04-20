Texas Rangers

April 20, 2017 2:40 AM

Rangers face rolling Royals to begin 10-game homestand

By Stefan Stevenson

The Rangers start a 10-game, 11-day homestand Thursday night with the start of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

The Royals aren’t exactly the team the Rangers would like to be trying to turn it around again. After a slow start, the Royals have won five of the last six games. In those six games, their pitching has allowed a combined six runs. They’ve thrown shutouts in two of the past three games.

The Rangers’ offense, on the other hand, was stifled by Oakland A’s pitching the past two days, combining for a total of six hits. Something has to give.

The Rangers don’t go on the road again until a series in Houston May 1-4.

The series details

Thursday: RHP Andrew Cashner (0-1, 5.06) vs. LHP Danny Duffy (2-0, 1.80), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)

Friday: LHP Cole Hamels (0-0, 3.50) vs. RHP Nate Karns (0-0, 4.38), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)

Saturday: RHP A.J. Griffin (2-0, 4.11) vs. RHP Ian Kennedy (0-2, 2.37), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)

Sunday: RHP Yu Darvish (1-2, 3.28) vs. RHP Jason Hammel (0-1, 4.60), 2:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

