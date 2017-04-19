Elvis Andrus showing bursts on bases as hernia issue fades

Elvis Andrus looked like his old self in the sixth inning Tuesday night. He stole two bases and then bolted home with a head-first slide under the tag on a chopper to shortstop to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead. His line drive single to center earlier in the inning drove in Jurickson Profar for a 1-0 lead.
Andrus is still not 100 percent from surgery to repair a sports hernia in November. He took it ultra slow during spring training and says he’ll probably need another month before he’s back to 100 percent.
4 Stolen bases for Elvis Andrus in the first 14 games. Andrus has stolen at least 21 bases in his first eight seasons in the majors.
“ feel a lot better, but for me to be 100 percent it has to be every day like that consistently,” he said. “Some days I’m still a little sore, especially around the scar. But it is a good sign. In the next month it should be good to go.”
The sensitivity around the surgery area is most susceptible to reaction plays, Andrus said. Stealing bases, especially getting a quick jump, are what he’s had to guard against while recovering.
“I think he’s feeling good,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “For him to be that aggressive and steal two bases like that and the sprint home, that’s a good sign.”
Stefan Stevenson
