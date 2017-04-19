Andrew Cashner stoked for first-career start at Globe Life Park

Right-hander Andrew Cashner makes his first career start at Globe Life Park in the opener of a four-game series Thursday against the Kansas City Royals.
Cashner, who grew up near Conroe and played at TCU in 2008, has never played at Globe Life Park.
“I’m excited. I’m going to have a lot of family and friends there,” said Cashner, who made his first start Saturday against the Mariners. “It’ll definitely be a special moment for me for sure.”
[We want him] attacking the strike zone, use that good changeup, and using his slider in swing and miss situations.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister
Cashner pitched well in Seattle but took the loss after allowing three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings. He held the Mariners scoreless through five but after one out in the sixth, allowed four consecutive batters to reach. Mike Hauschild took over and surrendered a three-run homer.
“I think I did a lot of positive things in my first start,” said Cashner, who struck out two and walked three. “I thought I commanded the ball well. Definitely need to cut down on my walks and work ahead of guys. I thought my changeup was really good the other day and I’ll keep going with that.”
Cashner says a mechanical tweak in his delivery has improved all of his pitches. He’s getting his hand up higher at the release point so that he’s “on top of the baseball” and getting full extension in his throwing arm.
5.1 Innings pitched for Andrew Cashner in his first start for the Rangers on Saturday in Seattle. Cashner took the loss after allowed four runs (three earned).
“Last year I wasn’t able to get my hand up and I think that’s the biggest difference maker for me this year,” he said. “It’s not really a huge mechanical adjustment for me. It’s something I’ve done previously and I’ve just kind of gotten away from it. My sinker was flat and that’s from not getting on top of the baseball. All my pitches I need to get on top of the baseball.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments