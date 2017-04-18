Matt Bush says his mission won’t change as Rangers’ closer

Matt Bush might be the Rangers’ closer at the moment but he’s choosing to not look at it that way. For Bush, his job doesn’t change.
“No matter what the situation is we need guys to go out there and put zeroes up. That’s what I’m focused on doing, putting up a zero,” Bush said.
To Bush’s mind, it’s one-inning different than what he’s been accustomed to in the majors. Before he was called up from Double A Frisco last spring, he was working as their closer.
“Same thing, I have to go out there and put up a zero,” he emphasized. “I was closing there. It’s your job to put up a zero on the scoreboard. Nothing changes from my standpoint.”
The glamor of the role doesn’t raise the stakes, he said.
“Not at all. I want to get the job done, help this team win and get back in the playoffs and try to win the World Series. That’s the objective,” he said. “If I’m asked to get three outs in the ninth I’m going to go out there and do the best job I can.”
Bush was especially effective in his last outing on Sunday in Seattle, his first after receiving an anti-inflammatory injection for the AC joint in his throwing shoulder. He struck out the side on 11 pitches.
“I felt great. I focused on my delivery and everything else kind of took over,” Bush said. “My delivery felt sound and my timing was right. The ball was coming out well.”
His four-seam fastball was, already in the mid to high 90s, was moving effectively, as well.
“I felt really confident in that pitch and confident in my catcher. They know what’s on that night, so that’s what I do,” he said.
Manager Jeff Banister was “extremely encouraged” by the outing.
“He was back to using the fastball. When Matt is on, the swing and miss on the fastball is high,” Banister said. “When he has a dominant fastball it’s hard to hit.”
