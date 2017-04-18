Nomar Mazara’s fast start has expectations booming

Mike Napoli has seen it many times. A young player, taking the big leagues by storm, creating all sorts of hysteria among fans and forcing pundits to latch a noose of historic greatness around their necks.
Nomar Mazara, in his second year in the majors, is off to another astounding start and the expectation games are again bubbling into wild territory.
Mazara’s performance early on, however, is looking more like a foundation than fluke. His 16 RBIs through the first 13 games are tied for the second-most in Rangers history. He leads the American League in RBIs (second in the majors) and is tied for the AL lead in runs (12), and fifth with a .352 batting average.
He’s a high character individual with a lot of integrity. There is a motivation to be great, not good. He understands that he’s a very talented player and he wants to win as much as anybody else.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister
“Everyone wants to talk about somebody when they’re doing well and what they can be, it’s human nature, but I think he’s the real deal,” Napoli said. “It’s something special. I’m jealous of what he can do, how simple he makes it and how good he can be.”
Part of the allure of Mazara’s long-term potential is his understated personality. As supremely and naturally talented as he is, he is also a deep-thinking cerebral student of the game.
“I think the ingredients are there for this kid to be a tremendous baseball player,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Early on you see the ingredients are there. I think he has the pure quality of hitting, the patience, the barrel to ball, the thought processes it takes to hit. No fear.”
But Banister stops short of piling too many superlatives on a player who turns 22 on April 26. It’s not fair to the player, Banister said.
Nomar Mazara turns 22 on April 26.
“To be great is exhausting. It takes supreme discipline, it takes [good] health. That’s a tough task for a 21-year-old,” he said. “When they’re not living up to the expectations that we’re putting out there then [people are asking] what’s wrong with him? It could just be growing pains.”
External expectations quickly become internal expectations, Banister said, “because they’re in your face all day long.”
“And we’re really quick to get off of guys when they have a bad week,” he added.
Mazara is aware of the changing perception of him around the league. His early success has so far only increased his reliance on his new approach at the plate, one based on patience and trust in his hands.
The type of person he is, the desire he has, the sky is the limit with him.
Mike Napoli on Nomar Mazara
“I’m going to stick to my plan, look for my pitch early in the count,” he said. “If not, I’m going to walk.”
He’s never felt this good at the plate in his career, even when he busted out a year ago and won the first two Rookie of the Month awards.
“He has special talent. I just feel like he’s ahead of the curve,” Napoli said. “A lot of people need that time in the minor leagues to be able to find themselves and be able to make them who they are when they get here. He understands his swing, he understands who he is as a player and what he’s good at.”
Mazara’s maturity level and understanding of the game is too much for Napoli to comprehend . Napoli saw from afar Mazara’s hot start as a rookie last year. The experience of knowing how to stay fresh through a full major league season was something Mazara was still navigating, Napoli said.
“Once he figures that part out, with the skill set and the ability he has, I believe he can be an All-Star for a long time coming,” he said.
16 RBIs for Nomar Mazara, including three in Monday’s win, the most in the American League and second most in the majors entering Tuesday’s play.
Mazara isn’t ready to become the face of the franchise, but he’s aware of the expectations swirling around him.
“It’s not up to me,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know, maybe, but when [Adrian] Beltre comes back he’s going to be the face.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Monday’s late box
Texas
100
040
002
—
7
7
0
Oakland
000
000
000
—
0
3
1
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
4
3
2
2
1
1
.176
Andrus ss
5
0
1
0
0
1
.308
Mazara rf
4
1
2
3
1
0
.352
Napoli 1b
5
0
1
2
0
3
.160
Odor 2b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.208
Lucroy c
4
0
0
0
0
0
.205
Choo dh
1
1
0
0
3
0
.256
Gallo 3b
3
1
0
0
1
0
.190
Profar lf
2
1
0
0
1
1
.190
Totals 33
7
7
7
7
6
Oakland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
R.Davis cf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.182
Joyce rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.167
Lowrie 2b
3
0
0
0
1
0
.261
K.Davis lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.320
Vogt dh
3
0
1
0
0
0
.256
Alonso 1b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.273
Plouffe 3b
3
0
1
0
0
2
.214
Maxwell c
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Healy ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
.188
Phegley c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.200
Rosales ss
2
0
0
0
0
2
.250
Decker ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.600
Pinder ss
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Totals 28
0
3
0
2
10
E—R.Davis (2). LOB—Texas 7, Oakland 3. 2B—Gomez (3), Mazara (3), Napoli (2), Vogt (4), Healy (3). RBIs—Gomez 2 (6), Mazara 3 (16), Napoli 2 (6). SB—Mazara (1). CS—R.Davis (2). S—Profar. Runners left in scoring position—Texas 5 (Odor, Lucroy 2, Gallo, Profar); Oakland 3 (Plouffe, Decker 2). RISP—Texas 4 for 12; Oakland 0 for 3. Runners moved up—Gallo, Andrus. GIDP—K.Davis. DP—Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Griffin W, 2-0
6
1
0
0
1
8
91
4.11
Claudio
1 2/3
2
0
0
1
1
18
0.00
Jeffress
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
2
2.84
Kela
1
0
0
0
0
1
10
0.00
Oakland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cotton L, 1-2
5 1/3
5
5
5
4
3
93
5.40
Coulombe
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
8
3.60
Montas
2
1
0
0
1
2
29
3.24
Hendriks
1
1
2
2
2
1
30
11.57
Inherited runners-scored—Jeffress 2-0, Coulombe 1-0. WP—Hendriks. Umpires—Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Bruce Dreckman. T—2:46. A—10,406 (37,090).
Rangers at Athletics
2:37 p.m. Wednesday, FSSW
Rangers LHP Martin Perez (1-1, 2.20 ERA) vs. Athletics RHP
Jesse Hahn (0-1, 3.75)
