April 17, 2017 10:31 PM

Tyson Ross’ addition to Rangers’ roster delayed at least a week

By Stefan Stevenson

OAKLAND, Calif.

Texas Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross is still not 100 percent clear of back discomfort as he works out in Arlington.

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Ross won’t throw off a mound again until he’s pain free. Ross felt spasms in his back and was scratched from his rehab outing last week in Arizona.

Daniels said the issue is likely to push back Ross’ potential addition to the roster a week or two. Ross was making strides in his recovery from October surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.

“Before this [injury], the first week in May was looking very realistic,” Daniels said. “I don’t know how far back it’s going to push him but it’s clearly going to be a week or two beyond that at this point.”

