Rangers remain conservative on Beltre’s return with Gallo’s start

Adrian Beltre got in his steps Monday. He walked the stands of Oakland Coliseum before Monday’s game and did some light jogging as he continues to stretch out his tight right calf. Beltre has been on the disabled list for the first three weeks of the season with the Grade 1 strain.
“It’s coming slowly but it’s getting better,” Beltre said.
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said the club will continue to play it conservatively. Also, he added, Joey Gallo’s performance early has allowed the club to be cautious.
“We don’t want to piss it off again and lose him for an extended period,” Daniels said. “Joey has done a tremendous job filling in so as crazy as it is to say, the injury hasn’t really held us back that much. But Adrian is Adrian and we want him back. We’re going to be smart about it.”
