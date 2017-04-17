Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Series Preview: April 17-19, 2017

The Rangers close out their first road trip of the season with a three-game set against the Oakland A’s, beginning Monday night. They’re licking their wounds after being swept by the Seattle Mariners in demoralizing fashion Sunday afternoon. It’s the second time they’ve been swept in their first four series. They were only swept twice all of 2016, the second of which didn’t come until July 18 in Anaheim. The first was a three-game set against the White Sox in Chicago in April.
Right-hander A.J. Griffin (1-0, 6.74 ERA) starts the opener for the Rangers. Against the A’s in his first start on April 9, Griffin left in the fourth inning after scraping his throwing hand and knees diving for a wild throw home, having allowed a four runs over 3 1/3. He rebounded on Wednesday to earn his first win after holding the Angels to four runs over six innings. Athletics’ right-hander Andrew Triggs (2-0, 0.00) won his first two starts with 11 2/3 combined innings without an earned run.
The series details
Monday: RHP A.J. Griffin (1-0, 6.75) vs. RHP Andrew Triggs (2-0, 0.00), 9:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Tuesday: RHP Yu Darvish (1-1, 2.33) vs. RHP Jesse Hahn (0-1, 3.75), 9:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Wednesday: LHP Martin Perez (1-1, 2.20) vs. RHP Kendall Graveman (2-0, 2.00), 2:35 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Stefan Stevenson
