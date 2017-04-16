Rangers swept by Mariners after Dyson blows another save

If the end of Sam Dyson’s time as Texas Rangers closer was near last week after his third loss-inducing performance of the season, it has to be imminent after Sunday.
Right?
Dyson blew his third save of the season, lost for the third time in 12 games and cost the Rangers a fourth victory after allowing two runs in the ninth inning of an 8-7 loss that allowed the Seattle Mariners to sweep a three-game weekend series.
The Mariners rallied without the benefit of having a ball leave the infield. An infield hit off Dyson’s hand, a bunt hit that Dyson misplayed, two walks, one out, and another infield hit sent the Rangers (4-8) to Oakland with plenty of questions.
Dyson (0-3) took the loss and could very lose his role in the bullpen, but the Rangers didn’t help themselves much after taking a 6-1 lead in the third inning.
“I felt fine. I didn’t get the job done,” Dyson said. “Our batters are going up there and giving us a chance to win every day, and it’s a letdown to let them down. I let myself down as well. You want to leave a series with a win when you have a chance, and I didn’t get the job done.”
Manager Jeff Banister said that he will huddle with the coaching staff to decide how to move forward. Banister declined to comment on his confidence level in Dyson, but noted that Dyson, a groundball pitcher, kept the ball on the ground.
Jarrod Dyson opened with a chopper back to the mound that Sam Dyson deflected away from shortstop Elvis Andrus for a leadoff hit. The Mariners’ speedster quickly stole second base and then went to third on a Leonys Martin bunt that Dyson fielded but failed to make a play.
An intentional walk to pinch-hitter Mike Freeman loaded the bases for Mitch Haniger, as Banister gave Dyson a chance to get a double-play grounder. Instead, Dyson walked Haniger to force in the tying run.
Robinson Cano was next, and he bounced into a force out as Rougned Odor threw home, though too high to complete a double play. That brought up Nelson Cruz, whose grounder was headed into center field before Andrus dove to stop it.
But Andrus didn’t have a play as his glove flip never made it to second base, and the winning run scored.
“When you don’t let a ball get out of the infield, I did what I thought I had to do,” Dyson said. “I made a mental error, I guess, on that bunt play. I thought I had an out at third. I don’t know what the hell I was doing.
“It’s just a [lousy] feeling. You feel like you have the potential to get out of it. I’m confident in my stuff. I feel like I executed my stuff. I got the ball on the ground. I just didn’t get the job done.”
The Rangers jumped ahead 6-1 in the third as Shin-Soo Choo drove in five runs with a three-run homer in the second and a two-run double in the third. The Mariners quickly answered as Haniger hit a three-run homer off Cole Hamels in the third.
Hamels lasted only five innings, throwing 96 pitches. One of the four runs he allowed was unearned, thanks to his own throwing error in the first inning.
“For me, it’s really executing strikes,” Hamels said. “Definitely it’s there, but I just have to make the adjustments. Ultimately, my pitches are moving. It’s just a matter of where I set my sight lines and make sure I execute and get ahead.”
11 Pitches for Matt Bush in the eighth inning, when he struck out the side
Tony Barnette allowed single runs in the sixth and seventh as the Mariners erased their five-run hole. Meanwhile, the Rangers missed chances to add runs in the seventh and eighth, when they loaded the bases with two outs.
Nomar Mazara put the Rangers ahead in the ninth with a leadoff homer after Matt Bush impressively struck out the side in the eighth.
He might be the choice to protect the Rangers’ next ninth-inning lead, or possibly Jeremy Jeffress who has pitched well his last few times out.
But a change at closer has to be imminent after Sunday.
Right?
“We’ll have those discussions,” Banister said. “I’m not going to talk about my confidence in Sam. It’s obvious we need for Sam to be good. He’s an integral part of that bullpen. Without him in that bullpen and without Keone [Kela] here, it’s a situation where we need for Sam to rebound and do what he can do out of the bullpen.”
