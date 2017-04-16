Andrus’ tough inning Saturday part of Rangers’ fielding woes

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners were locked in a scoreless tie Saturday in the sixth inning when Mitch Haniger hit one-out one-hop smash deep in the hole between shortstop and third.
Elvis Andrus glided over and went to a knee, but the ball jumped off his glove and into left field for a hit.
Robinson Cano followed with another hot one-hopper, this time up the middle. The ball hit Andrus in the heel of his glove, and all he could do was attempted a backhanded flip to second base. It sailed over Rougned Odor’s head for an error.
Both players weren’t easy, but both runners wound up scoring against Andrew Cashner in the Mariners’ five-run inning. Andrus knows that if he makes both players or just one, especially the Cano play, the inning ends up completely differently.
“The ball went against all my movement,” Andrus said. “With his wrists, he whips the ball so well that sometimes his swing doesn’t look as aggressive but the ball comes out super hot. If we read that late, in that half-second the ball’s already by you.”
The Rangers’ defense hasn’t to that level that manager Jeff Banister expects. They entered Sunday with nine errors, which was tied for second-most in the American League, and with a .978 fielding percentage, which was 14th in the 15-team league.
That doesn’t included plays that should have been made that were scored as hits.
“Obviously, our defense is not where we want it to be,” Banister said.
