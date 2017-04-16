Rangers not yet worried about struggling veteran hitters

Veteran hitters struggle at the beginning of a season each and every year, no matter what they’ve done in spring training or even what they’ve done in the past.
“It’s one of those bizarre things,” Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.
But it isn’t anywhere the Rangers’ struggling veterans haven’t been.
Carlos Gomez said that he always starts slow, and he had a .163 average entering Sunday to drove home his point. Mike Napoli, batting a robust .146 entering the series finale against the Seattle Mariners, knows the feeling, too.
Both were in their customary spots in the lineup — Gomez leading off and Napoli in the cleanup spot — against Hisashi Iwakuma. The Rangers, meanwhile, aren’t yet worried about the early-season plate woes because each hitter’s track record shows they’ll start heating up soon.
“I don’t buy into, ‘Well, this is just a veteran getting off slow,” Banister said. “Maybe some of the guys just like the challenge.”
Banister said that certain hitters get pitched tougher because of where they are in the lineup, and Gomez, Napoli, Shin-Soo Choo (.229), Jonathan Lucroy (.226) and Rougned Odor (.209) occupy key spots in the lineup.
There are many factors why they might struggle, including pitching performances like the ones turned in Friday and Saturday by Felix Hernandez and James Paxton. Napoli thought he was on his way until running into those two Mariners starters.
“I’m trying to stay consistent with my cage work and BP,” said Napoli, a career .233 hitter in April. “In Anaheim I was starting to feel better and have at-bats where I didn’t feel discombobulated and disconnected. I’m only one pitch away.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Comments