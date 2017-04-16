Rangers like Cashner’s performance in loss to Mariners

Manager Jeff Banister had nothing but superlatives Saturday for Andrew Cashner after watching the right-hander’s debut for the Texas Rangers.

He had even more praise for Seattle Mariners left-hander James Paxton.

Paxton silenced the Rangers’ bats, picking up on the work of Felix Hernandez on Friday, by allowing only two hits with nine strikeouts in eight scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory. The Mariners scored all of their runs in a messy sixth inning that spoiled Cashner’s first start of 2017.

But Banister is eager to see more from Cashner, who had a three-hit shutout through five innings before the game got away from the Rangers.

“I felt like it was a solid outing,” Banister said. “The sixth inning got away from all of us. A couple non-plays that we weren’t able to come up with got him trouble. We wanted to give him a chance to get out of it.”

Tyler Motter’s three-run homer off Mike Hauschild capped the Mariners’ big sixth and left Cashner with four runs (three earned) on his ledger. But two plays that weren’t made by shortstop Elvis Andrus, both difficult plays and one that results in an error, helped Seattle pull way to a second straight win to open the three-games series.

Cashner retired Jarrod Dyson to open the sixth, then watched a hard grounder in the hole between second and third bound off of Andrus’ backhanded, sliding stab. Robinson Cano followed with an even harder-hit one-hopper up the middle — the exit velocity was 105 mph — that Andrus gloved and bobbled ever so slightly.

As his momentum took him into center field, his backhanded flip to second base was over Rougned Odor’s head for an error.

Cashner then walked Nelson Cruz to load the bases.

Rather than go to the bullpen, where left-hander Alex Claudio was warm, Banister allowed Cashner to face the lefty-hitting Kyle Seager. Seager was 3 for 10 lifetime against Cashner with a homer but 0 for 4 against Claudio.

Banister liked the sink on Cashner’s fastball in the hopes of an inning-ending double play. Instead, Seager chopped a single into right field to plate the game’s first two runs.

Cashner was removed in favor of Hauschild, who hung a slider that Motter sent over the out-of-town scoreboard in left field.

Cashner was pleased with outing despite a misleading final pitching line.

“I thought it was a good outing,” said Cashner, who threw 85 pitches. “My fastball command to both sides of the plate I thought was good. My misses were small. For the most part I kept them off balance all night.”

The Rangers have failed to hit a homer in two straight games after connecting in the first nine to open the season, and they haven’t scored in their past 21 innings. Their only base runner in the first five innings was Carlos Gomez, who walked the start the game. He was quickly erased on a double play that started a string of 15 consecutive batters retired by Paxton.

Joey Gallo broke up Paxton’s no-hit bid in the sixth with a one-out double and reached third before being stranded there. Jonathan Lucroy had a one-out flare single in the eighth.

“Paxton threw the ball extremely well against us tonight,” Banister said. “He kept it in tight to our hitters. He was able to expand when he got ahead. He used the breaking pitch and the changeup to keep us off-balance. He made it challenging for us tonight.”