Texas Rangers

April 15, 2017 10:37 PM

Rangers’ bats frozen again in loss to Mariners

By Jeff Wilson

jwilson@star-telegram.com

SEATTLE

Tyler Motter’s three-run homer in a five-run sixth inning spoiled Andrew Cashner’s Texas Rangers debut Saturday night, and James Paxton didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning in the Seattle Mariners’ 5-0 victory.

Joey Gallo broke up Paxton’s no-hit bid in the sixth with a one-out double. Cashner had a three-hit shutout entering the sixth before being charged with four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

Motter’s homer came off Mike Hauschild the batter after Cashner was pulled from the game.　

How Rangers hitters fared: The only base runner in the first five innings was Carlos Gomez, who walked the start the game. He was quickly erased on a double play that started a string of 15 consecutive batters retired by James Paxton. ... Joey Gallo broke up the left-hander’s no-hit bid with a one-out double in the sixth. Gallo made to third with one out, but Delino DeShields struck out and Gomez popped up a bunt to end the inning. ... Jonathan Lucroy had the other hit off Paxton, a one-out flare to shallow right field in the eighth.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner didn’t look like he needed another rehab start. He needed some help in the field and from the bullpen. ... Making his Rangers debut, Cashner pitched around doubles in the second and third innings and a triple in the fifth to post five scoreless innings. ... The game got away from the Rangers with one out in the sixth. Mitch Haniger singled off Elvis Andrus’ glove, and Andrus was charged with an error after failing to get an out on a Robinson Cano one-hop smash. Cashner then walked Nelson Cruz to load the bases, and Kyle Seager followed with a two-run single to break the scoreless tie. ... Mike Hauschild replaced Cashner, and Taylor Motter promptly connected for a three-run homer and a 5-0 lead.

Texas

000

000

000

0

2

1

Seattle

000

005

00x

5

8

0

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gomez cf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.163

Andrus ss

4

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Mazara rf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Napoli dh

3

0

0

0

0

1

.146

Odor 2b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.209

Lucroy c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.226

Rua 1b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.125

Gallo 3b

3

0

1

0

0

2

.229

DeShields lf

3

0

0

0

0

3

.000

Totals 28

0

2

0

1

12

Seattle AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

J.Dyson lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.179

Haniger rf

4

1

2

0

0

1

.292

Cano 2b

4

1

0

0

0

0

.213

Cruz dh

2

1

1

0

2

0

.209

Seager 3b

4

1

1

2

0

0

.250

Motter ss

3

1

1

3

1

1

.333

Valencia 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.143

Martin cf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.103

Zunino c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.206

Totals 30

5

8

5

3

4

E—Andrus (3). LOB—Texas 2, Seattle 5. 2B—Gallo (2), Cruz (2), Martin (1), Zunino (2). 3B—Valencia (1). HR—Motter (2), off Hauschild. RBIs—Seager 2 (7), Motter 3 (5). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Gomez); Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cruz, Zunino 2). RISP—Texas 0 for 2; Seattle 2 for 11. Runners moved up—Seager, Cano. GIDP—Andrus, Cano, Seager, Valencia. DP—Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor, Rua), (Andrus, Odor, Rua), (Andrus, Odor, Rua); Seattle 1 (Motter, Valencia).

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cashner L, 0-1

5 1/3

5

4

3

3

2

85

5.06

Hauschild

1 2/3

3

1

1

0

2

23

9.64

S.Dyson

1

0

0

0

0

0

11

24.75

Seattle

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Paxton W, 2-0

8

2

0

0

1

9

114

0.00

Vincent

1

0

0

0

0

3

13

4.50

Inherited runners-scored—Hauschild 2-2. HBP—Hauschild (J.Dyson). WP—Paxton. Umpires—Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—2:24. A—34,927 (47,476).

Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:35

Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start
Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day 0:49

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day
Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter 2:14

Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

View More Video

Sports Videos