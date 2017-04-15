Rangers’ bats frozen again in loss to Mariners

Tyler Motter’s three-run homer in a five-run sixth inning spoiled Andrew Cashner’s Texas Rangers debut Saturday night, and James Paxton didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning in the Seattle Mariners’ 5-0 victory.
Joey Gallo broke up Paxton’s no-hit bid in the sixth with a one-out double. Cashner had a three-hit shutout entering the sixth before being charged with four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings.
Motter’s homer came off Mike Hauschild the batter after Cashner was pulled from the game.
How Rangers hitters fared: The only base runner in the first five innings was Carlos Gomez, who walked the start the game. He was quickly erased on a double play that started a string of 15 consecutive batters retired by James Paxton. ... Joey Gallo broke up the left-hander’s no-hit bid with a one-out double in the sixth. Gallo made to third with one out, but Delino DeShields struck out and Gomez popped up a bunt to end the inning. ... Jonathan Lucroy had the other hit off Paxton, a one-out flare to shallow right field in the eighth.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Andrew Cashner didn’t look like he needed another rehab start. He needed some help in the field and from the bullpen. ... Making his Rangers debut, Cashner pitched around doubles in the second and third innings and a triple in the fifth to post five scoreless innings. ... The game got away from the Rangers with one out in the sixth. Mitch Haniger singled off Elvis Andrus’ glove, and Andrus was charged with an error after failing to get an out on a Robinson Cano one-hop smash. Cashner then walked Nelson Cruz to load the bases, and Kyle Seager followed with a two-run single to break the scoreless tie. ... Mike Hauschild replaced Cashner, and Taylor Motter promptly connected for a three-run homer and a 5-0 lead.
Texas
000
000
000
—
0
2
1
Seattle
000
005
00x
—
5
8
0
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.163
Andrus ss
4
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Mazara rf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Napoli dh
3
0
0
0
0
1
.146
Odor 2b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.209
Lucroy c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.226
Rua 1b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.125
Gallo 3b
3
0
1
0
0
2
.229
DeShields lf
3
0
0
0
0
3
.000
Totals 28
0
2
0
1
12
Seattle AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
J.Dyson lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.179
Haniger rf
4
1
2
0
0
1
.292
Cano 2b
4
1
0
0
0
0
.213
Cruz dh
2
1
1
0
2
0
.209
Seager 3b
4
1
1
2
0
0
.250
Motter ss
3
1
1
3
1
1
.333
Valencia 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.143
Martin cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.103
Zunino c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.206
Totals 30
5
8
5
3
4
E—Andrus (3). LOB—Texas 2, Seattle 5. 2B—Gallo (2), Cruz (2), Martin (1), Zunino (2). 3B—Valencia (1). HR—Motter (2), off Hauschild. RBIs—Seager 2 (7), Motter 3 (5). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 1 (Gomez); Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cruz, Zunino 2). RISP—Texas 0 for 2; Seattle 2 for 11. Runners moved up—Seager, Cano. GIDP—Andrus, Cano, Seager, Valencia. DP—Texas 3 (Andrus, Odor, Rua), (Andrus, Odor, Rua), (Andrus, Odor, Rua); Seattle 1 (Motter, Valencia).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner L, 0-1
5 1/3
5
4
3
3
2
85
5.06
Hauschild
1 2/3
3
1
1
0
2
23
9.64
S.Dyson
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
24.75
Seattle
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Paxton W, 2-0
8
2
0
0
1
9
114
0.00
Vincent
1
0
0
0
0
3
13
4.50
Inherited runners-scored—Hauschild 2-2. HBP—Hauschild (J.Dyson). WP—Paxton. Umpires—Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Mark Carlson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez. T—2:24. A—34,927 (47,476).
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
