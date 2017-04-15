Rangers ready to see Dyson’s refinements

Right-hander Sam Dyson could resume closing games for the Texas Rangers the next time a save situation presents itself, and at no point since blowing another game Tuesday has he been told that he is no longer the closer.

The reason Dyson hadn’t pitched since Tuesday, when he surrendered a three-run ninth-inning league at Anaheim, is he wasn’t needed.

Manager Jeff Banister said that he has no concerns where Dyson pitches in a game after he and pitching coach Doug Brocail have spent the past four days working on the mechanical flaw that led to Dyson surrendering 11 runs in three innings this season.

Dyson said that he wasn’t driving enough with his back leg and was swinging open his front hip as he strode toward home. That was causing his front shoulder to open up and keeping him from staying on top of the ball.

“It’s just more a transfer of energy down than mound than getting side to side on it,” Dyson said. “It’s more getting a little more weight on my back side and being able to get my hip cocked a little bit and working out over it instead of getting straight up and swinging the gate open.”

Dyson has thrown a few touch-and-feel bullpen sessions and was warming late Friday night in case the Rangers were able to push the game to the bottom of the ninth with a lead.

Banister said that Dyson was told Wednesday that he wouldn’t pitch so that he could work on refining his mechanics, but he was available Thursday and Friday.

“I’d like to get him back out there,” Banister said. “Obviously, we just have a let the game play out. I’m not bothered by where we put Sam in a game.”