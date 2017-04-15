Hernandez outduels Perez as Mariners beat Rangers

Felix Hernandez allowed only one run in 7 1/3 innings, and the Seattle Mariners turned a Nelson Cruz homer and a Mitch Haniger overturned homer into a 2-1 victory over the Texas Rangers.
Martin Perez allowed one run in five-plus innings, but struggled throughout. Jose Leclerc was tagged with the loss after Haniger’s three-run homer was reviewed and overturned into an RBI single.
The Rangers escaped the inning down only 2-1, but two Mariners relievers recorded he final five outs in relief of Hernandez to end it.
How Rangers hitters fared: They mustered only six hits against former Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez, and Carlos Gomez had two of them. ... His second single ended Hernandez’s night with one out in the seventh. ... Joey Gallo had the Rangers’ first hit of the game in the third inning, a double to the wall in left-center on an 0-2 pitch. ... Nomar Mazara drove in their run in the sixth with a two-out single following Shin-Soo Choo bouncing into a tough luck double play with runners at first and second. ... Elvis Andrus had a two-out single in the ninth, stole second and went to third on a wild pitch, but Jonathan Lucroy grounded out to third to end it.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Martin Perez allowed one run in five-plus innings, but was lucky to do so after allowing six hits and four runs. ... A pair of double plays in the first and second innings helped him tremendously, and he was a strike away from four scoreless innings before Nelson Cruz connected on a 3-2 pitch for his first homer of the season. ... The Mariners kept up the heat, as the next three batters reached, but Perez struck out Mike Zunino to end the threat. ... Jose Leclerc entered in the sixth after the first two batters reached against Perez, and promptly struck out the side. His second inning didn’t go so well, as he allowed the go-ahead run, but the Rangers caught a break with an apparent three-run homer by Mitch Haniger was overturned into an RBI single. Dario Alvarez and Jeremy Jeffress got the Rangers out of the inning down only 2-1.
