DeShields trying to stay sharp on Rangers’ bench

No Texas Rangers player had a better spring than outfielder Delino DeShields, who needed to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.
He did that, and it seemed he had positioned himself for steady duty in left field in a crowded group that also includes Jurickson Profar and Ryan Rua.
So far, though, DeShields has been mostly stuck to the bench, starting two of the Rangers’ first 10 games. Profar started for the third consecutive game Friday to open a three-game series at Seattle, and Rua is likely to get a start Saturday against Mariners left-hander James Paxton.
So, DeShields is left trying to figure out how to stay sharp and be ready when called upon.
“I just need to do thinks that are going to make me the most comfortable in the box when I do get in there,” DeShields said. “I’m confident in what I do. I’m comfortable in my abilities. My focus has been not on the results but more on the process.”
To that end, DeShields is standing in on bullpen sessions to track pitches and attempting to put himself in game situations during batting practice to keep his mind sharp. He poured over video Friday for some 30 minutes.
Profar, meanwhile, has collected RBI singles in each of the past two games, both 8-3 victories. The hits are the only two he has in 14 at-bats after starting the season 0-for-9, but he also has drawn two walks in his past nine plate appearances.
“I like the matchups. I like the on-base. He’s pitched in, too,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He hasn’t been completely clean in the outfield, but he’s been OK in the outfield.”
