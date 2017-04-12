Martinez recalled to help Rangers’ bullpen, could start Saturday

Right-hander Nick Martinez was summoned from Triple A Round Rock to help reinforce the Texas Rangers’ bullpen, and he is also a candidate to start Saturday at Seattle.

Martinez has made one start for Round Rock this season, tossing five scoreless innings Sunday but on 91 pitches. His primary duty, manager Jeff Banister said, is to serve as the long man and allow other relievers to change roles to cover for Sam Dyson, who was unavailable Wednesday, and Matt Bush, who won’t be available until Friday after having a cortisone injection in his right shoulder.

The Rangers are still deciding if Andrew Cashner will come off the disabled list to start at Safeco Field, where the Rangers will need a fifth starter for the first time this season. Cashner said that he threw around 40 pitches Wednesday in a bullpen session.

All went well.

“Everything was sharp,” said Cashner, who threw 76 pitches over five innings Monday in an extended spring game. “I’m where I need to be.”

Infielder Drew Robinson was sent to Round Rock to clear a spot on the 25-man roster for Martinez.