Rangers’ Gomez not concerned about first-week struggles

No one needed to tell Carlos Gomez that he wasn't at h is best Tuesday night, when he struck out four times and made an error in center field.
"It was just one of those days," he said.
And his start to the season — he was batting .115 entering Wednesday — is nothing unusual. A self-proclaimed slow starter, Gomez said that he's right where he needs to be as the season stretches into its second week.
Neither he nor the Rangers are panicking. Both see that Gomez has had quality at-bats, aside from Tuesday, but just isn't getting the results. He started Wednesday's game with his fourth walk of the season.
"I'm not worried about that," Gomez said. "If I'd been like that for more than one week, now we’re worried. We're going to start today having good at-bats."
Said manager Jeff Banister: "I think he's the kind of guy that as things get challenging, he wants to compete harder. He wants to do more for his team."
Gomez isn't the only hitter struggling early. Mike Napoli entered Wednesday batting .148, though he was coming off a two-hit game Tuesday and homered to start the second inning Wednesday, and Jurickson Profar was seeking his first hit of the season.
