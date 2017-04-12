Rangers believe Dyson can cure club’s bullpen woes

Sam Dyson wasn’t available out of the Texas Rangers’ bullpen Wednesday night, 24 hours after his second blown save of the season and his third ineffective, loss-inducing outing.
He spent much of the day at Angel Stadium working to fix the mechanical woes that have put his immediate future as the Rangers’ closer in jeopardy only a season after he notched 38 saves for the American League West champions.
At least he’s healthy. Matt Bush, the heir apparent to Dyson in many minds, was in Arlington for a cortisone injection in the AC joint in his right shoulder. Though the Rangers don’t see Bush missing any significant time, the soonest he will pitch will be this weekend at Seattle.
Jake Diekman was at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, N.Y., having a new colon made out of his small intestine. Yeah.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister
Jeremy Jeffress and Tony Barnette were left to hold down the back of the Rangers’ bullpen in the second of three games against the Los Angeles Angels. Despite their background as closers at various times in their careers, the Rangers aren’t looking to them as the long-term solution in the ninth inning.
The Rangers are looking at Dyson.
They continue to believe that the right-hander can be an effective reliever for them. While manager Jeff Banister didn’t commit to Dyson at closer in the short-term, he believes that the Rangers’ bullpen will be right again as soon as Dyson is right again.
“We need Sam to be a quality pitcher,” Banister said. “We need Sam to go get outs. We need Sam to get back to being who he is. I don’t think he’s too far off.
“The reality is he’s had three outings that have not been like the Sam Dyson we know he is. He does have premium stuff. For our bullpen to be the quality of the bullpen that it can be, Sam needs to be a viable part of that bullpen.”
Dyson was entrusted with a 5-2 lead late Tuesday and couldn’t hold it. The Angels scored three ninth-inning runs, the final two coming with two outs, and won it in the 10th against Jeffress on a suicide squeeze.
It’s tough. I’ve gotten my ass handed to me pretty much every time I’ve gone out there. I think it’s just attacking hitters and making better pitches and doing whatever you can to block it out.span
Rangers closer Sam Dyson
Dyson said that the problem was the same as on Opening Day and April 5 — he wasn’t getting on top of the ball consistently, and his sinker slid across the strike zone rather than sinking through it.
He said that while he can’t feel when his mechanics go wonky, he can see it on video and it’s easy to correct. That’s what he and pitching coach Doug Brocail were attempting to fix before the game, not in it.
But Dyson was under no false illusions Tuesday night.
“It’s tough,” said. Dyson, who has allowed 11 runs in three innings this season. “I’ve gotten my ass handed to me pretty much every time I’ve gone out there. I think it’s just attacking hitters and making better pitches and doing whatever you can to block it out.”
Bush’s shoulder soreness and Dyson’s recent workload and ineffectiveness forced the Rangers to recall right-hander Nick Martinez from Triple A Round Rock and temporarily shuffle the bullpen.
Barnette and Jeffress were entrusted with late-inning duties, while Jose Leclerc was moved into higher-leverage situations. Martinez was given the long role so that Mike Hauschild could move into middle relief, and left-handers Alex Claudio and Dario Alvarez remained available.
38 Saves last season for Sam Dyson, 36 of which came after being named closer May 20
Bush will return to the late innings once he feels he’s ready. He dealt with similar soreness a few times last season and during spring training, and the Rangers wanted to address it now instead of letting it linger.
Dyson should be available to pitch Thursday. It might not be as closer, though.
“We always continue to evaluate it,” Banister said. “We evaluate how our guys have pitched, the psychology of the club, wins, losses, how we win, how we lose. We have guys out there we feel comfortable with that can go get outs for us.”
That includes Dyson, Banister said, and the Rangers’ best long-term option for the bullpen is for Dyson to fix what is ailing him.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Tuesday’s late box score
Texas
104
000
000
0
—
5
10
2
Los Angeles
000
000
113
1
—
6
12
1
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
5
0
0
0
0
4
.111
Andrus ss
5
2
2
1
0
0
.308
Mazara rf
5
1
2
0
0
1
.414
Napoli 1b
5
0
2
1
0
0
.148
Odor 2b
4
1
0
0
0
0
.269
Lucroy c
5
1
3
3
0
0
.250
DeShields pr
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Chirinos c
0
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Choo dh
3
0
1
0
1
0
.238
Rua lf
4
0
0
0
0
3
.154
Gallo 3b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.174
Totals 39
5
10
5
2
9
Los Angeles AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Escobar 3b
4
1
3
0
1
0
.455
Calhoun rf
5
0
0
0
0
2
.290
Trout cf
5
2
2
1
0
1
.300
Pujols dh
3
0
1
1
2
1
.219
Simmons ss
4
0
0
0
1
0
.345
Maybin lf
4
1
1
1
1
0
.261
Marte 1b
5
1
1
1
0
0
.333
Espinosa 2b
5
1
3
1
0
1
.214
Maldonado c
2
0
0
0
0
0
.238
Revere ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.222
Perez c
1
0
1
1
0
0
.167
Totals 39
6
12
6
5
6
One out when winning run scored.
E—Gomez (1), Andrus (2), Simmons (1). LOB—Texas 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B—Andrus (3), Escobar (3), Trout 2 (4), Maybin (1). HR—Andrus (2), off Skaggs; Lucroy (1), off Skaggs; Marte (1), off Hamels; Espinosa (2), off Dyson. RBIs—Andrus (2), Napoli (3), Lucroy 3 (3), Trout (8), Pujols (7), Maybin (2), Marte (3), Espinosa (8), Perez (1). CS—DeShields (1), Escobar (1). Runners left in scoring position—Texas 3 (Gomez, Lucroy 2); Los Angeles 4 (Escobar, Simmons, Marte, Espinosa). RISP—Texas 2 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 11. Runners moved up—Mazara, Napoli. GIDP—Andrus, Simmons, Maybin. DP—Texas 2 (Andrus, Odor, Napoli), (Andrus, Odor, Napoli); Los Angeles 1 (Simmons, Espinosa, Marte).
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Hamels
7
4
1
1
4
5
100
2.77
Barnette
1
2
1
1
0
0
13
2.25
Dyson BS, 2-2
1
4
3
3
0
1
24
33.00
Jeffress L, 0-1
1/3
2
1
1
1
0
15
10.12
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Skaggs
5
8
5
5
2
5
79
8.71
Norris
3
1
0
0
0
3
41
3.18
Petit
1
0
0
0
0
1
18
0.00
Bedrosian W, 1-0
1
1
0
0
0
0
17
0.00
Skaggs pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Norris 1-0. HBP—Hamels (Maldonado), Skaggs (Odor). Umpires—Home, Scott Barry; First, Stu Scheurwater; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Brian O’Nora. T—3:33. A—34,044 (43,250).
