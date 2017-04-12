Another Dyson blown save wrecks Rangers

Sam Dyson blew a save for the second time this season, allowing three runs in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels pulled out a walk-off victory over the Texas Rangers as Carlos Perez squeezed home with game-winning run.
Jonathan Lucroy hit a three-run homer in a four-run third inning, and Cole Hamels overcome some wildness to allow only one run in seven innings. Elvis Andrus also homered, to start the third. He, Lucroy, Nomar Mazara and Mike Napoli had two hits apiece.
But it was 5-2 to start the ninth, which opened with a home run by Danny Espinosa. Yunel Escobar doubled on an 0-2 pitch two batters later and was at second with two outs for Mike Trout.
The reigning MVP doubled into the right-field corner, and Albert Pujols followed with a single to left field to tie the game.
How Rangers hitters fared: They banged out eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against Tyler Skaggs, two of which were home runs by Elvis Andrus and Jonathan Lucroy. ... The first run, though, came as Mike Napoli delivered Andrus, who had doubled, with a two-out single in the first. ... Andrus started the four-run third with a homer, his second of the season, and Lucroy connected three batters later for a three-run shot that goes down as his first homer of the season. ... Not much else happened from there, though the Rangers missed a chance with Andrus at third with one out in the seventh. ...
How Rangers pitchers fared: Cole Hamels was wildly effective. He walked four and hit one, but went unscathed until Jefry Marte started the seventh with a home run. ... Lucroy caught Yunel Escobar trying to steal third to help Hamels escape the first. Escobar hit a soft, broken-bat liner to end the second after the Angels’ No. 8-9 hitters reached with two outs. ... The fifth and sixth were carbon copies, leadoff walk followed by a 6-4-3 double play. ... Tony Barnette allowed a run in the eighth as a two-out bloop double by Cameron Maybin allowed Mike Trout to score. ... Sam Dyson was back pitching in a save situation in the ninth, and it didn’t go well. He allowed a leadoff homer to Danny Espinosa and a one-out double to Escobar. Dyson, though, got Kole Calhoun before allowing an RBI double to Trout. Albert Pujols then tied it with a single to left. ... Jeremy Jeffress walked Maybin to start the 10th, and Maybin scored three batters later on a perfect squeeze bunt by Carlos Perez.
