Rangers Nomar Mazara earns first A.L. Player of the Week honors

0:53 A'Shawn Robinson excited to be at hometown NASCAR track Pause

2:15 Joey Gallo discusses his career-high 5 RBI day

0:37 Adrian Beltre tries to decipher the Rangers-Angels chippiness

1:16 Patterson: Offense was 'no gimmicks' in low-scoring TCU spring game

0:59 Having a ball with the Monster Energy athletes

1:33 Stephenville eliminates defending champion Kennedale in shootout

1:02 Martin Perez held the Athletics scoreless over 5-plus innings

1:20 Sam Houston, HC Joey Rodriguez celebrate Texans state soccer berth

2:15 Sam Houston earns state tournament berth with 3-2 win