April 10, 2017 12:52 PM

Rangers Nomar Mazara earns first A.L. Player of the Week honors

By Stefan Stevenson

Texas Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara was named the American League Player of the Week after batting .417 with a league-leading nine RBIs.

Mazara is among the leaders in batting average (.417), slugging (.750) and OPS (1.212). He is tied for second with 10 hits is fourth in the league with 18 total bases.

The only other player in Rangers history with at least ten hits and nine RBIs in the first six games of a season was Juan Gonzalez in 1998. He had 10 hits and 10 RBIs in the first six games.

A year ago, Mazara earned A.L. Rookie of the Month in April and May and finished fifth in A.L. Rookie of the Year voting.

