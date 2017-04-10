Rangers-Angels preview: Game times, pitching matchups and TV info

The last time the Rangers and Angels played in real games, some hostility spilled out between the coaching staffs. During a game in the final series between the clubs Sept. 19-21, 2016, at Globe Life Park, Rangers interim third base coach Spike Owen (filling in for Tony Beasley), exchanged words with the Angels bench, including manager Mike Scioscia. Ultimately, nothing much came of it, but there has never been a whole lot of love lost between the two clubs.
The Rangers edged the Angels 10-9 a year ago, but were 4-6 at Angels Stadium.
After starting 0-3, the Rangers won two of three from the A.L. West Oakland A’s and would love nothing more than to keep that going against the Angels, Mariners and A’s on this trip. The Angels are off to a good start and are atop the division at 5-2.
The series details
Tuesday: LHP Cole Hamels (0-0, 4.50) vs. LHP Tyler Skaggs (0-1, 8.44), 9:07 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Wednesday: RHP A.J. Griffin (0-0, 10.81) vs. RHP Jesse Chavez (1-0, 1.59), 9:07 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Thursday: RHP Yu Darvish (0-1, 3.65) vs. RHP Ricky Nolasco (0-1, 3.86), 2:37 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
