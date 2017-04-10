Rangers reaction looks back at the first week that was

0:53 A'Shawn Robinson excited to be at hometown NASCAR track Pause

1:02 Martin Perez held the Athletics scoreless over 5-plus innings

1:20 Sam Houston, HC Joey Rodriguez celebrate Texans state soccer berth

2:16 Yu Darvish details his latest Rangers start

4:29 What do NASCAR fans think of Donald Trump?

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:48 Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's candy hunt in QB Dak Prescott's locker

0:34 Ezekiel Elliott gets Cowboys offensive linemen big gifts for Christmas