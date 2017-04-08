Kendall Graveman silences Rangers’ bats, spoils Yu Darvish’s start

Yu Darvish pitched six one-run innings but took the loss against Oakland A’s starter Kendall Graveman, who held the Rangers hitless through the first 6 2/3 innings. The Rangers’ bullpen struggled again, allowing five runs in the final three innings as the A’s evened the series with a 6-1 win Saturday night at Globe Life Park.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Darvish
Rajai Davis doubled to the right-fielder corner with one out in the fifth but Darvish picked him off for the second out and got Marcus Semien to pop out to end the inning.
Don't Mess with Texas. pic.twitter.com/HkXMGdqAU0— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 9, 2017
In the sixth, Darvish walked lead-off hitter Matt Joyce and surrendered a double to the right corner to Ryon Healy to give the A’s two runners in scoring position with no outs. Darvish got Khris Davis to ground out to first but Joyce scored on Stephen Vogt’s groundout to second to give Oakland a 1-0 lead. Darvish took the loss despite holding the A’s to one run on four hits and three walks and striking out five in six innings. Tony Barnette pitched the seventh and allowed an unearned run that put the A’s up 2-0. Yonder Alonso led off with a single and moved to third on Mike Napoli’s throwing error to second on a 3-4-3 double play attempt.
Jeremy Jeffress allowed a double with one out in the eighth before Dario Alvarez replaced him to face Vogt. Alvarez struck out Vogt but Jed Lowrie’s fly ball down the right-field line was misplayed (perhaps altered by strong winds) by Nomar Mazara, allowing Khris Davis to score. Alonso followed with a two-run homer to center to make it 5-1. The A’s added a run in the ninth on a Rajai Davis double, wild pitch and Semien single to center against Mike Hauschild. Hauschild struck out Joyce and Khris Davis to get out of the inning.
YUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU! @faridyu has strikeouts through four scoreless frames! #DarvishDay pic.twitter.com/icYpWFVpys— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 9, 2017
How Rangers hitters fared: A’s starter Kendall Graveman held the Rangers without a hit through the first 6 2/3 innings, including strikeouts of Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara to start the seventh, before Mike Napoli jumped on a 94 mph sinker and homered to left-center. Rougned Odor followed with a single but Graveman got Jonathan Lucroy to line out to short to end the seventh.
Notable: Darvish’s pickoff of Davis is his first in the majors ... Hauschild, who the Rangers selected in December’s Rule 5 draft from the Astros, made his major league debut in the ninth inning ... Rangers hitters were a combined 2 for 29 with one walk.
