Martin Perez wants to work faster, think less and attack hitters

The goal for left-hander Martin Perez is rather simple for Sunday’s start against the Oakland A’s. Attack the hitters.
Perez walked four batters in his first start on Tuesday, a 4-3 loss to the Indians. The three runs he allowed came in the first two innings, one coming on a lead-off homer in the first and two in the second.
4 Walks allowed by Martin Perez in his first start on Tuesday in which he was charged for three runs on six in six innings against the Indians.
Two of his four walks came in the first two frames. Perez regrouped and stopped thinking so much on the mound, he said, and retired 11 of the last 12 hitters he faced.
“I need to do what I did the last four innings,” he said. “I need to attack the hitters and believe in my stuff. I need to not walk too much on the mound and hit the glove. Just pitch.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments