Darvish, Banister dismiss suggestion walks a product of pickiness

Both Yu Darvish and Jeff Banister dismissed the notion that he was trying to be too fine in Monday’s season-opening start.
Darvish, who walked five batters in 6 1/3 innings, said he needs to focus more on being precise to hit his spots and that he’s just trying to stay “in the strike zone right now.”
Are there times when pitchers try to be too fine? Yes. Was it the case with Darvish? I don’t think it was the case for Darvish as much as the day after [for Martin Perez].
Rangers manager Jeff Banister
Banister felt Darvish was a little quick with his delivery on occasion which was pulling pitches back of the plate when they were supposed to away from hitters and vice versa on the opposite side of the plate.
“Are there times when pitchers try to be too fine? Yes. Was it the case with Darvish? I don’t think it was the case for Darvish as much as the day after [for Martin Perez],” Banister said. “I think Darvish is ultra aware of how good his stuff is.”
Banister pointed out that in each of the three starts there have been moments and innings of dominance by Darvish, Perez and Cole Hamels. Furthermore, Banister said, he wasn’t going to evaluate the rotation after three outings.
5 Walks allowed by Yu Darvish in Monday’s season opener, the most he walked in a game in 2016.
“I’d like for all our guys to focus on trusting their stuff. They’ve got great stuff,” he said. “Get back to the three pitch or less mentality ... I believe our pitching staff is going to be an exceptional pitching staff.”
