Rangers aim to shake off 0-3 start against Athletics

The Rangers hope to shake off their first 0-3 start since 2007 against the Oakland A’s (2-2) this weekend at Globe Life Park. Right-hander A.J. Griffin makes his ’17 debut against the Athletics’ right-hander Raul Alcantara Friday night. Alcantara made five starts last season. The A’s opened the season by splitting four games with the Angels.
The Rangers edged the A’s 10-9 a year ago despite being outscored in those games 100-84. Four of the 19 games ended in walk-off fashion with the Rangers winning three of them.
Outfielder Nomar Mazara is off to a blazing start, going 7 for 12 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs in the Rangers first three games.
The Series details:
Friday: RHP A.J. Griffin vs. RHP Raul Alcantara, 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Saturday: RHP Yu Darvish (0-0. 5.68) vs. RHP Kendall Graveman (1-0, 3.00), 7:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Sunday: LHP Martin Perez (0-1, 4.50) vs. LHP Sean Manaea (0-0, 6.00), 2:05 p.m. (TV: FSSW)
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments