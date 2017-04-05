Texas Rangers

April 5, 2017 10:31 PM

MLB box scores from Wednesday’s games

Reds 2, Phillies 0

Brandon Finnegan allowed only one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season, sending the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Reds evened a series that concludes Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia

000

000

000

0

4

0

Cincinnati

000

000

20x

2

5

0

Philadelphia AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Hernandez 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.111

Kendrick lf

3

0

0

0

1

0

.375

Herrera cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.286

Franco 3b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.250

Joseph 1b

4

0

0

0

0

3

.000

Altherr rf

3

0

1

0

0

1

.333

Rupp c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.143

Galvis ss

3

0

0

0

0

2

.286

Eickhoff p

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Rodriguez p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Saunders ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Neshek p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Totals 31

0

4

0

1

13

Cincinnati AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Hamilton cf

3

0

0

0

1

1

.143

Peraza 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Votto 1b

3

1

1

1

0

0

.143

Duvall lf

3

1

1

0

0

1

.429

Suarez 3b

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Schebler rf

3

0

0

0

0

2

.167

Cozart ss

3

0

2

1

0

0

.429

Barnhart c

3

0

1

0

0

0

.333

Finnegan p

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Lorenzen p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Gennett ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.333

Iglesias p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Totals 28

2

5

2

1

8

LOB—Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B—Duvall (2), Barnhart (1). HR—Votto (1), off Eickhoff. RBIs—Votto (1), Cozart (1). SB—Herrera (1), Hamilton (1). Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez, Joseph 2); Cincinnati 2 (Peraza 2). RISP—Philadelphia 0 for 5; Cincinnati 1 for 5. Runners moved up—Finnegan. GIDP—Barnhart. DP—Philadelphia 1 (Joseph, Galvis, Eickhoff).

Philadelphia

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Eickhoff L, 0-1

6 2/3

5

2

2

1

6

80

2.70

Rodriguez

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

5

0.00

Neshek

1

0

0

0

0

2

14

0.00

Cincinnati

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Finnegan W, 1-0

7

1

0

0

1

9

88

0.00

Lorenzen H, 1

1

2

0

0

0

2

24

0.00

Iglesias S, 1-1

1

1

0

0

0

2

21

0.00

T—2:25. A—19,944 (42,319). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

Rays 4, Yankees 1

Corey Dickerson hit a leadoff homer and drove in two runs to lead Alex Cobb and the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees. Cobb pitched into the sixth inning, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined most of the past two seasons.

New York

010

000

000

1

8

0

Tampa Bay

130

000

00x

4

8

0

New York AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gardner lf

3

0

1

0

1

1

.273

Sanchez c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.071

Bird 1b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.083

Holliday dh

4

0

1

0

0

0

.182

Ellsbury cf

4

1

3

1

0

1

.455

Castro 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Headley 3b

3

0

2

0

1

0

.636

Judge rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.167

Torreyes ss

3

0

0

0

0

0

.111

Totals 33

1

8

1

2

6

Tampa Bay AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Dickerson dh

4

1

2

2

0

1

.300

Kiermaier cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.364

Longoria 3b

3

0

0

0

1

2

.333

Miller 2b

4

0

0

0

0

1

.154

Souza Jr. rf

3

0

1

0

1

0

.300

Morrison 1b

4

1

2

0

0

1

.556

Beckham ss

3

0

0

0

0

2

.200

Smith lf

3

1

1

0

0

1

.286

Norris c

3

1

1

2

0

1

.182

Totals 31

4

8

4

2

10

LOB—New York 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Headley (1). HR—Ellsbury (1), off Cobb; Dickerson (1), off Pineda. RBIs—Ellsbury (1), Dickerson 2 (2), Norris 2 (2). SB—Smith (1), Norris (1). CS—Kiermaier (1). Runners left in scoring position—New York 5 (Gardner, Bird, Holliday, Castro, Judge); Tampa Bay 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP—New York 0 for 9; Tampa Bay 2 for 6. Runners moved up—Torreyes. GIDP—Castro, Judge. DP—Tampa Bay 2 (Beckham, Miller, Morrison), (Longoria, Miller, Morrison).

New York

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Pineda L, 0-1

3 2/3

8

4

4

0

6

71

9.82

Layne

1

0

0

0

1

0

14

0.00

Warren

2 1/3

0

0

0

0

4

32

0.00

Shreve

1

0

0

0

1

0

17

0.00

Tampa Bay

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cobb W, 1-0

5 2/3

4

1

1

1

4

90

1.59

Cedeno

0

1

0

0

0

0

2

0.00

Diaz H, 1

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

3

0.00

Ramirez H, 1

2

1

0

0

1

1

38

0.00

Colome S, 2-2

1

2

0

0

0

0

15

0.00

Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Layne 2-0, Warren 1-0, Cedeno 1-0, Diaz 2-0. WP—Pineda. PB—Sanchez (1), Norris (1). T—3:17. A—12,737 (31,042). Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.

Orioles 3, Blue Jays 1

Dylan Bundy struck out eight over seven impressive innings, and the Baltimore Orioles used home runs by Adam Jones and Chris Davis to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Wednesday night.

Toronto

001

000

000

1

7

1

Baltimore

002

100

00x

3

5

0

Toronto AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Travis 2b

4

0

1

1

0

2

.300

Donaldson 3b

4

0

1

0

0

3

.444

Bautista rf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.111

Morales dh

4

0

1

0

0

1

.125

Goins pr-dh

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Tulowitzki ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Martin c

3

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Pearce lf-1b

4

0

0

0

0

0

.333

Smoak 1b

3

1

2

0

0

1

.500

Carrera pr-lf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.667

Pillar cf

3

0

1

0

0

0

.286

Totals 33

1

7

1

1

11

Baltimore AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Rickard lf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Jones cf

4

1

1

2

0

1

.250

Machado 3b

3

0

1

0

0

0

.286

Trumbo dh

3

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Davis 1b

3

1

1

1

0

2

.250

Mancini rf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Gentry rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Castillo c

3

0

1

0

0

1

.429

Schoop 2b

3

1

1

0

0

0

.143

Hardy ss

3

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Totals 29

3

5

3

0

9

E—Donaldson (1). LOB—Toronto 6, Baltimore 2. 2B—Smoak (1). HR—Jones (1), off Happ; Davis (1), off Happ. RBIs—Travis (1), Jones 2 (2), Davis (2). Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 2 (Donaldson, Bautista). RISP—Toronto 1 for 8; Runners moved up—Pearce. GIDP—Pearce. DP—Baltimore 1 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis).

Toronto

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Happ L, 0-1

7

5

3

3

0

9

89

3.86

Tepera

1

0

0

0

0

0

8

0.00

Baltimore

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Bundy W, 1-0

7

4

1

1

0

8

99

1.29

Brach H, 1

1

1

0

0

0

2

15

0.00

Britton S, 1-1

1

2

0

0

1

1

24

0.00

WP—Brach. T—2:23. A—16,086 (45,971). Umpires—Home, Eric Cooper; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

Twins 9, Royals 1

Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Kansas City

000

100

000

1

4

0

Minnesota

030

000

60x

9

8

0

Kansas City AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon lf

3

0

0

0

0

0

.143

Moustakas dh

4

0

1

0

0

3

.250

Cain cf

3

1

1

0

1

1

.200

Hosmer 1b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.143

Perez c

3

0

0

0

1

0

.167

Orlando rf

4

0

1

1

0

2

.143

Cuthbert 3b

2

0

0

0

1

0

.000

A.Escobar ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Mondesi 2b

3

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Totals 29

1

4

1

3

9

Minnesota AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Dozier 2b

4

1

1

1

1

0

.250

Kepler rf

4

1

1

0

1

1

.250

Buxton cf

5

0

1

0

0

3

.100

Mauer 1b

3

1

1

0

1

1

.167

Gimenez ph-3b

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Sano 3b-1b

3

2

1

3

1

1

.333

Castro c

0

2

0

0

4

0

.667

E.Escobar ss

4

2

2

4

0

0

.500

Rosario lf

4

0

1

1

0

0

.286

Grossman dh

3

0

0

0

1

1

.000

Totals 31

9

8

9

9

7

LOB—Kansas City 5, Minnesota 7. 3B—Sano (1). HR—E.Escobar (1), off Strahm. RBIs—Orlando (1), Dozier (1), Sano 3 (5), E.Escobar 4 (4), Rosario (1). SB—Dozier 2 (2). CS—Gordon (1). Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 1 (Cuthbert); Minnesota 4 (Kepler 2, E.Escobar, Gimenez). RISP—Kansas City 1 for 3; Minnesota 4 for 9. LIDP—E.Escobar. GIDP—Cuthbert. DP—Kansas City 1 (Hosmer); Minnesota 2 (Castro, E.Escobar), (E.Escobar, Dozier, Mauer).

Kansas City

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Kennedy L, 0-1

5

3

3

3

5

5

95

5.40

Minor

1

0

0

0

1

0

16

0.00

Karns

 2/3

2

4

4

2

2

27

54.00

Strahm

 1/3

1

2

2

1

0

17

81.00

Young

1

2

0

0

0

0

18

0.00

Minnesota

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Santiago W, 1-0

5

4

1

1

2

4

88

1.80

Duffey H, 1

1

0

0

0

0

0

6

0.00

Belisle H, 1

 2/3

0

0

0

1

2

18

0.00

Rogers H, 1

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

8

0.00

Pressly

 2/3

0

0

0

0

2

9

0.00

Haley

1

0

0

0

0

0

13

0.00

Santiago pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Strahm 1-1, Duffey 1-0, Rogers 1-0. HBP—Santiago (Gordon). T—3:06. A—15,171 (39,021). Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.

Nationals 6, Marlins 4

Bryce Harper had two RBIs and a nice ninth-inning catch, Ryan Zimmerman homered and Tanner Roark recovered from a shaky start to go six innings, leading the Washington Nationals past the Miami Marlins 6-4. Roark allowed two runs in the first inning, then hit two men and threw a wild pitch in the second, but he wound up retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.

Miami

200

000

011

4

9

0

Washington

010

410

00x

6

11

0

Miami AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Gordon 2b

4

1

1

0

0

3

.125

Realmuto c

4

2

2

2

1

0

.500

Yelich cf

5

1

2

0

0

1

.222

Stanton rf

4

0

0

0

0

1

.125

Bour 1b

3

0

0

0

1

2

.000

Ozuna lf

4

0

2

2

0

1

.375

Dietrich 3b

2

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Hechavarria ss

4

0

1

0

0

1

.143

Straily p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

McGowan p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Moore ph

1

0

1

0

0

0

1.000

Wittgren p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Rojas ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Barraclough p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Ramos p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Suzuki ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Totals 33

4

9

4

2

10

Washington AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Turner ss

4

0

0

0

0

2

.125

Eaton cf

3

2

1

0

1

0

.400

Harper rf

4

1

2

2

0

0

.429

Murphy 2b

4

1

2

1

0

0

.500

Zimmerman 1b

3

2

1

1

1

1

.429

Rendon 3b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Werth lf

4

0

2

0

0

0

.250

Wieters c

3

0

3

2

1

0

.667

Roark p

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Drew ph

0

0

0

0

1

0

.000

Romero p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Blanton p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Perez p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Lind ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.500

Treinen p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Totals 31

6

11

6

4

5

LOB—Miami 8, Washington 6. 2B—Moore (1), Eaton (2), Harper (1), Wieters (1). HR—Realmuto (1), off Romero; Zimmerman (1), off Straily. RBIs—Realmuto 2 (2), Ozuna 2 (3), Harper 2 (3), Murphy (2), Zimmerman (1), Wieters 2 (2). SB—Gordon (1). CS—Harper (1). S—Straily, Roark. Runners left in scoring position—Miami 5 (Gordon, Realmuto 2, Yelich, Dietrich); Washington 5 (Turner 3, Zimmerman, Lind). RISP—Miami 2 for 10; Washington 4 for 9. Runners moved up—Rojas. GIDP—Rojas, Turner. DP—Miami 1 (Hechavarria, Gordon, Bour); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).

Miami

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Straily L, 0-1

3 1/3

6

5

5

2

0

67

13.50

McGowan

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

9

0.00

Wittgren

2

3

1

1

2

2

41

4.50

Barraclough

1

1

0

0

0

1

12

0.00

Ramos

1

1

0

0

0

1

20

0.00

Washington

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Roark W, 1-0

6

3

2

2

2

6

97

3.00

Romero

1

3

1

1

0

1

20

9.00

Blanton H, 1

 2/3

1

0

0

0

1

14

0.00

Perez H, 1

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

3

0.00

Treinen S, 2-2

1

2

1

1

0

2

20

4.50

Romero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—McGowan 2-0, Blanton 1-0, Perez 2-0. HBP—Roark 2 (Dietrich,Gordon), Romero (Dietrich). WP—Roark. PB—Realmuto (1). T—3:06. A—22,715 (41,418). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jerry Meals.

Braves 3, Mets 1

Bartolo Colon drew all sorts of nods, taps and tributes in his return to Citi Field during a sharp debut for Atlanta, and Matt Kemp’s third double of the game in the 12th inning led the Braves over the New York Mets 3-1. Kemp’s two-out, bases-loaded liner off Rafael Montero gave Atlanta its first win of the season after losing on opening day.

Atlanta

000

000

100

002

3

8

0

New York

000

010

000

000

1

5

1

Atlanta AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Inciarte cf

5

1

0

0

1

2

.000

Swanson ss

6

0

1

0

0

1

.200

Freeman 1b

5

0

0

0

1

1

.333

Kemp lf

5

0

3

2

1

0

.444

Markakis rf

5

1

1

0

1

3

.111

Phillips 2b

4

0

1

0

1

1

.250

Garcia 3b

4

0

1

1

1

0

.143

Johnson p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Suzuki c

4

0

1

0

0

0

.250

C.d’Arnaud pr

0

1

0

0

0

0

---

Recker c

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Colon p

2

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Bonifacio ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Krol p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Vizcaino p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Flowers ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.250

Ramirez p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Peterson 3b

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Totals 43

3

8

3

6

12

New York AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Reyes 3b-ss

5

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Cabrera ss

4

0

0

0

1

1

.333

Smoker p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Cespedes lf

4

0

1

0

1

0

.125

Granderson cf

5

0

0

0

0

1

.125

Walker 2b

5

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Bruce rf

5

1

3

1

0

1

.500

Duda 1b

4

0

0

0

1

3

.143

T.d’Arnaud c

4

0

1

0

0

1

.250

deGrom p

2

0

0

0

0

2

.000

Robles p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Blevins p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Salas p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Conforto ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Reed p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Edgin p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Kelly ph

1

0

0

0

0

1

.000

Montero p

0

0

0

0

0

0

---

Flores 3b

0

0

0

0

0

0

.000

Totals 40

1

5

1

3

12

E—Reyes (1). LOB—Atlanta 11, New York 6. 2B—Kemp 3 (4), Garcia (1), Bruce (1). 3B—Markakis (1). HR—Bruce (1), off Colon. RBIs—Kemp 2 (2), Garcia (1), Bruce (2). Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 7 (Inciarte 3, Markakis 3, Phillips); New York 1 (Kelly). RISP—Atlanta 2 for 11; New York 0 for 2. Runners moved up—Suzuki, Swanson. GIDP—Freeman, Garcia, Cespedes. DP—Atlanta 1 (Phillips, Freeman); New York 2 (Walker, Cabrera, Duda), (Walker, Cabrera, Duda).

Atlanta

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Colon

6

2

1

1

1

6

80

1.50

Krol

1

0

0

0

0

1

14

20.25

Vizcaino

1

1

0

0

0

0

14

0.00

Ramirez

2

1

0

0

2

2

25

0.00

Johnson W, 1-0

2

1

0

0

0

3

28

0.00

New York

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

deGrom

6

2

0

0

1

6

95

0.00

Robles BS, 1-1

 1/3

2

1

1

1

0

15

6.75

Blevins

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

9

0.00

Salas

1

1

0

0

1

1

18

0.00

Reed

1

0

0

0

0

1

17

0.00

Edgin

1

0

0

0

0

1

13

0.00

Montero L, 0-1

1 2/3

3

2

2

3

1

31

10.80

Smoker

 1/3

0

0

0

0

1

5

0.00

Inherited runners-scored—Blevins 3-0, Smoker 2-0. HBP—Robles (Suzuki). T—3:51. A—28,113 (41,922). Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Jeff Kellogg.

Related content

Texas Rangers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

View more video

Sports Videos