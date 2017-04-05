MLB box scores from Wednesday’s games

Reds 2, Phillies 0
Brandon Finnegan allowed only one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season, sending the Cincinnati Reds to a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Reds evened a series that concludes Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia
000
000
000
—
0
4
0
Cincinnati
000
000
20x
—
2
5
0
Philadelphia AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Hernandez 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.111
Kendrick lf
3
0
0
0
1
0
.375
Herrera cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.286
Franco 3b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.250
Joseph 1b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.000
Altherr rf
3
0
1
0
0
1
.333
Rupp c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.143
Galvis ss
3
0
0
0
0
2
.286
Eickhoff p
2
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Rodriguez p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Saunders ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Neshek p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Totals 31
0
4
0
1
13
Cincinnati AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Hamilton cf
3
0
0
0
1
1
.143
Peraza 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Votto 1b
3
1
1
1
0
0
.143
Duvall lf
3
1
1
0
0
1
.429
Suarez 3b
3
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Schebler rf
3
0
0
0
0
2
.167
Cozart ss
3
0
2
1
0
0
.429
Barnhart c
3
0
1
0
0
0
.333
Finnegan p
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Lorenzen p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Gennett ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.333
Iglesias p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Totals 28
2
5
2
1
8
LOB—Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 3. 2B—Duvall (2), Barnhart (1). HR—Votto (1), off Eickhoff. RBIs—Votto (1), Cozart (1). SB—Herrera (1), Hamilton (1). Runners left in scoring position—Philadelphia 3 (Hernandez, Joseph 2); Cincinnati 2 (Peraza 2). RISP—Philadelphia 0 for 5; Cincinnati 1 for 5. Runners moved up—Finnegan. GIDP—Barnhart. DP—Philadelphia 1 (Joseph, Galvis, Eickhoff).
Philadelphia
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Eickhoff L, 0-1
6 2/3
5
2
2
1
6
80
2.70
Rodriguez
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
5
0.00
Neshek
1
0
0
0
0
2
14
0.00
Cincinnati
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Finnegan W, 1-0
7
1
0
0
1
9
88
0.00
Lorenzen H, 1
1
2
0
0
0
2
24
0.00
Iglesias S, 1-1
1
1
0
0
0
2
21
0.00
T—2:25. A—19,944 (42,319). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
Rays 4, Yankees 1
Corey Dickerson hit a leadoff homer and drove in two runs to lead Alex Cobb and the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees. Cobb pitched into the sixth inning, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined most of the past two seasons.
New York
010
000
000
—
1
8
0
Tampa Bay
130
000
00x
—
4
8
0
New York AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gardner lf
3
0
1
0
1
1
.273
Sanchez c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.071
Bird 1b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.083
Holliday dh
4
0
1
0
0
0
.182
Ellsbury cf
4
1
3
1
0
1
.455
Castro 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Headley 3b
3
0
2
0
1
0
.636
Judge rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.167
Torreyes ss
3
0
0
0
0
0
.111
Totals 33
1
8
1
2
6
Tampa Bay AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Dickerson dh
4
1
2
2
0
1
.300
Kiermaier cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.364
Longoria 3b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.333
Miller 2b
4
0
0
0
0
1
.154
Souza Jr. rf
3
0
1
0
1
0
.300
Morrison 1b
4
1
2
0
0
1
.556
Beckham ss
3
0
0
0
0
2
.200
Smith lf
3
1
1
0
0
1
.286
Norris c
3
1
1
2
0
1
.182
Totals 31
4
8
4
2
10
LOB—New York 7, Tampa Bay 5. 2B—Headley (1). HR—Ellsbury (1), off Cobb; Dickerson (1), off Pineda. RBIs—Ellsbury (1), Dickerson 2 (2), Norris 2 (2). SB—Smith (1), Norris (1). CS—Kiermaier (1). Runners left in scoring position—New York 5 (Gardner, Bird, Holliday, Castro, Judge); Tampa Bay 2 (Dickerson 2). RISP—New York 0 for 9; Tampa Bay 2 for 6. Runners moved up—Torreyes. GIDP—Castro, Judge. DP—Tampa Bay 2 (Beckham, Miller, Morrison), (Longoria, Miller, Morrison).
New York
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Pineda L, 0-1
3 2/3
8
4
4
0
6
71
9.82
Layne
1
0
0
0
1
0
14
0.00
Warren
2 1/3
0
0
0
0
4
32
0.00
Shreve
1
0
0
0
1
0
17
0.00
Tampa Bay
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cobb W, 1-0
5 2/3
4
1
1
1
4
90
1.59
Cedeno
0
1
0
0
0
0
2
0.00
Diaz H, 1
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
3
0.00
Ramirez H, 1
2
1
0
0
1
1
38
0.00
Colome S, 2-2
1
2
0
0
0
0
15
0.00
Cedeno pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Layne 2-0, Warren 1-0, Cedeno 1-0, Diaz 2-0. WP—Pineda. PB—Sanchez (1), Norris (1). T—3:17. A—12,737 (31,042). Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.
Orioles 3, Blue Jays 1
Dylan Bundy struck out eight over seven impressive innings, and the Baltimore Orioles used home runs by Adam Jones and Chris Davis to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Wednesday night.
Toronto
001
000
000
—
1
7
1
Baltimore
002
100
00x
—
3
5
0
Toronto AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Travis 2b
4
0
1
1
0
2
.300
Donaldson 3b
4
0
1
0
0
3
.444
Bautista rf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.111
Morales dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
.125
Goins pr-dh
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Tulowitzki ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Martin c
3
0
0
0
1
0
.000
Pearce lf-1b
4
0
0
0
0
0
.333
Smoak 1b
3
1
2
0
0
1
.500
Carrera pr-lf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.667
Pillar cf
3
0
1
0
0
0
.286
Totals 33
1
7
1
1
11
Baltimore AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Rickard lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Jones cf
4
1
1
2
0
1
.250
Machado 3b
3
0
1
0
0
0
.286
Trumbo dh
3
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Davis 1b
3
1
1
1
0
2
.250
Mancini rf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Gentry rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Castillo c
3
0
1
0
0
1
.429
Schoop 2b
3
1
1
0
0
0
.143
Hardy ss
3
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Totals 29
3
5
3
0
9
E—Donaldson (1). LOB—Toronto 6, Baltimore 2. 2B—Smoak (1). HR—Jones (1), off Happ; Davis (1), off Happ. RBIs—Travis (1), Jones 2 (2), Davis (2). Runners left in scoring position—Toronto 2 (Donaldson, Bautista). RISP—Toronto 1 for 8; Runners moved up—Pearce. GIDP—Pearce. DP—Baltimore 1 (Hardy, Schoop, Davis).
Toronto
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Happ L, 0-1
7
5
3
3
0
9
89
3.86
Tepera
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
0.00
Baltimore
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Bundy W, 1-0
7
4
1
1
0
8
99
1.29
Brach H, 1
1
1
0
0
0
2
15
0.00
Britton S, 1-1
1
2
0
0
1
1
24
0.00
WP—Brach. T—2:23. A—16,086 (45,971). Umpires—Home, Eric Cooper; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
Twins 9, Royals 1
Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
Kansas City
000
100
000
—
1
4
0
Minnesota
030
000
60x
—
9
8
0
Kansas City AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon lf
3
0
0
0
0
0
.143
Moustakas dh
4
0
1
0
0
3
.250
Cain cf
3
1
1
0
1
1
.200
Hosmer 1b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.143
Perez c
3
0
0
0
1
0
.167
Orlando rf
4
0
1
1
0
2
.143
Cuthbert 3b
2
0
0
0
1
0
.000
A.Escobar ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Mondesi 2b
3
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Totals 29
1
4
1
3
9
Minnesota AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Dozier 2b
4
1
1
1
1
0
.250
Kepler rf
4
1
1
0
1
1
.250
Buxton cf
5
0
1
0
0
3
.100
Mauer 1b
3
1
1
0
1
1
.167
Gimenez ph-3b
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Sano 3b-1b
3
2
1
3
1
1
.333
Castro c
0
2
0
0
4
0
.667
E.Escobar ss
4
2
2
4
0
0
.500
Rosario lf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.286
Grossman dh
3
0
0
0
1
1
.000
Totals 31
9
8
9
9
7
LOB—Kansas City 5, Minnesota 7. 3B—Sano (1). HR—E.Escobar (1), off Strahm. RBIs—Orlando (1), Dozier (1), Sano 3 (5), E.Escobar 4 (4), Rosario (1). SB—Dozier 2 (2). CS—Gordon (1). Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 1 (Cuthbert); Minnesota 4 (Kepler 2, E.Escobar, Gimenez). RISP—Kansas City 1 for 3; Minnesota 4 for 9. LIDP—E.Escobar. GIDP—Cuthbert. DP—Kansas City 1 (Hosmer); Minnesota 2 (Castro, E.Escobar), (E.Escobar, Dozier, Mauer).
Kansas City
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Kennedy L, 0-1
5
3
3
3
5
5
95
5.40
Minor
1
0
0
0
1
0
16
0.00
Karns
2/3
2
4
4
2
2
27
54.00
Strahm
1/3
1
2
2
1
0
17
81.00
Young
1
2
0
0
0
0
18
0.00
Minnesota
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Santiago W, 1-0
5
4
1
1
2
4
88
1.80
Duffey H, 1
1
0
0
0
0
0
6
0.00
Belisle H, 1
2/3
0
0
0
1
2
18
0.00
Rogers H, 1
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
8
0.00
Pressly
2/3
0
0
0
0
2
9
0.00
Haley
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
0.00
Santiago pitched to 1 batter in the 6th. Inherited runners-scored—Strahm 1-1, Duffey 1-0, Rogers 1-0. HBP—Santiago (Gordon). T—3:06. A—15,171 (39,021). Umpires—Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Rob Drake; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Gerry Davis.
Nationals 6, Marlins 4
Bryce Harper had two RBIs and a nice ninth-inning catch, Ryan Zimmerman homered and Tanner Roark recovered from a shaky start to go six innings, leading the Washington Nationals past the Miami Marlins 6-4. Roark allowed two runs in the first inning, then hit two men and threw a wild pitch in the second, but he wound up retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.
Miami
200
000
011
—
4
9
0
Washington
010
410
00x
—
6
11
0
Miami AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gordon 2b
4
1
1
0
0
3
.125
Realmuto c
4
2
2
2
1
0
.500
Yelich cf
5
1
2
0
0
1
.222
Stanton rf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.125
Bour 1b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.000
Ozuna lf
4
0
2
2
0
1
.375
Dietrich 3b
2
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Hechavarria ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.143
Straily p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
McGowan p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Moore ph
1
0
1
0
0
0
1.000
Wittgren p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Rojas ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Barraclough p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Ramos p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Suzuki ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Totals 33
4
9
4
2
10
Washington AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Turner ss
4
0
0
0
0
2
.125
Eaton cf
3
2
1
0
1
0
.400
Harper rf
4
1
2
2
0
0
.429
Murphy 2b
4
1
2
1
0
0
.500
Zimmerman 1b
3
2
1
1
1
1
.429
Rendon 3b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Werth lf
4
0
2
0
0
0
.250
Wieters c
3
0
3
2
1
0
.667
Roark p
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Drew ph
0
0
0
0
1
0
.000
Romero p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Blanton p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Perez p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Lind ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.500
Treinen p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Totals 31
6
11
6
4
5
LOB—Miami 8, Washington 6. 2B—Moore (1), Eaton (2), Harper (1), Wieters (1). HR—Realmuto (1), off Romero; Zimmerman (1), off Straily. RBIs—Realmuto 2 (2), Ozuna 2 (3), Harper 2 (3), Murphy (2), Zimmerman (1), Wieters 2 (2). SB—Gordon (1). CS—Harper (1). S—Straily, Roark. Runners left in scoring position—Miami 5 (Gordon, Realmuto 2, Yelich, Dietrich); Washington 5 (Turner 3, Zimmerman, Lind). RISP—Miami 2 for 10; Washington 4 for 9. Runners moved up—Rojas. GIDP—Rojas, Turner. DP—Miami 1 (Hechavarria, Gordon, Bour); Washington 1 (Turner, Zimmerman).
Miami
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Straily L, 0-1
3 1/3
6
5
5
2
0
67
13.50
McGowan
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
9
0.00
Wittgren
2
3
1
1
2
2
41
4.50
Barraclough
1
1
0
0
0
1
12
0.00
Ramos
1
1
0
0
0
1
20
0.00
Washington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Roark W, 1-0
6
3
2
2
2
6
97
3.00
Romero
1
3
1
1
0
1
20
9.00
Blanton H, 1
2/3
1
0
0
0
1
14
0.00
Perez H, 1
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
0.00
Treinen S, 2-2
1
2
1
1
0
2
20
4.50
Romero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th. Inherited runners-scored—McGowan 2-0, Blanton 1-0, Perez 2-0. HBP—Roark 2 (Dietrich,Gordon), Romero (Dietrich). WP—Roark. PB—Realmuto (1). T—3:06. A—22,715 (41,418). Umpires—Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jerry Meals.
Braves 3, Mets 1
Bartolo Colon drew all sorts of nods, taps and tributes in his return to Citi Field during a sharp debut for Atlanta, and Matt Kemp’s third double of the game in the 12th inning led the Braves over the New York Mets 3-1. Kemp’s two-out, bases-loaded liner off Rafael Montero gave Atlanta its first win of the season after losing on opening day.
Atlanta
000
000
100
002
—
3
8
0
New York
000
010
000
000
—
1
5
1
Atlanta AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Inciarte cf
5
1
0
0
1
2
.000
Swanson ss
6
0
1
0
0
1
.200
Freeman 1b
5
0
0
0
1
1
.333
Kemp lf
5
0
3
2
1
0
.444
Markakis rf
5
1
1
0
1
3
.111
Phillips 2b
4
0
1
0
1
1
.250
Garcia 3b
4
0
1
1
1
0
.143
Johnson p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Suzuki c
4
0
1
0
0
0
.250
C.d’Arnaud pr
0
1
0
0
0
0
---
Recker c
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Colon p
2
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Bonifacio ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Krol p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Vizcaino p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Flowers ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.250
Ramirez p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Peterson 3b
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Totals 43
3
8
3
6
12
New York AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Reyes 3b-ss
5
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Cabrera ss
4
0
0
0
1
1
.333
Smoker p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Cespedes lf
4
0
1
0
1
0
.125
Granderson cf
5
0
0
0
0
1
.125
Walker 2b
5
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Bruce rf
5
1
3
1
0
1
.500
Duda 1b
4
0
0
0
1
3
.143
T.d’Arnaud c
4
0
1
0
0
1
.250
deGrom p
2
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Robles p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Blevins p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Salas p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Conforto ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Reed p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Edgin p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Kelly ph
1
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Montero p
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Flores 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Totals 40
1
5
1
3
12
E—Reyes (1). LOB—Atlanta 11, New York 6. 2B—Kemp 3 (4), Garcia (1), Bruce (1). 3B—Markakis (1). HR—Bruce (1), off Colon. RBIs—Kemp 2 (2), Garcia (1), Bruce (2). Runners left in scoring position—Atlanta 7 (Inciarte 3, Markakis 3, Phillips); New York 1 (Kelly). RISP—Atlanta 2 for 11; New York 0 for 2. Runners moved up—Suzuki, Swanson. GIDP—Freeman, Garcia, Cespedes. DP—Atlanta 1 (Phillips, Freeman); New York 2 (Walker, Cabrera, Duda), (Walker, Cabrera, Duda).
Atlanta
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Colon
6
2
1
1
1
6
80
1.50
Krol
1
0
0
0
0
1
14
20.25
Vizcaino
1
1
0
0
0
0
14
0.00
Ramirez
2
1
0
0
2
2
25
0.00
Johnson W, 1-0
2
1
0
0
0
3
28
0.00
New York
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
deGrom
6
2
0
0
1
6
95
0.00
Robles BS, 1-1
1/3
2
1
1
1
0
15
6.75
Blevins
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
9
0.00
Salas
1
1
0
0
1
1
18
0.00
Reed
1
0
0
0
0
1
17
0.00
Edgin
1
0
0
0
0
1
13
0.00
Montero L, 0-1
1 2/3
3
2
2
3
1
31
10.80
Smoker
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
5
0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Blevins 3-0, Smoker 2-0. HBP—Robles (Suzuki). T—3:51. A—28,113 (41,922). Umpires—Home, James Hoye; First, Will Little; Second, Clint Fagan; Third, Jeff Kellogg.
