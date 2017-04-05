Exhibit at Frisco’s Dr Pepper Ballpark merges baseball, technology

The Double A Frisco RoughRiders opener their season Thursday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark for the start of a six-game set. For the next 10 days, however, there is more than just some of the Rangers’ top young talent will be on display.
We Are Baseball, “a cutting-edge collaboration and celebration of baseball and technology,” according to a PR release, began its 10-day showing in parking lot directly south of the ballpark on Wednesday in Frisco.
It’s open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 14. The exhibit weaves baseball and technology and includes an original IMAX film and specially curated artifacts from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Tickets for adults are $17. Tickets are $10 for seniors, military and college students. Tickets are $5 for children ages 5-17. Tickets can be purchased at the Hall of Fame tour website.
