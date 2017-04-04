Frogs win ninth straight behind Traver start, Feltman save at UTA

1:09 Hookers Grill onion burgers: "Support Your Local Hookers" Pause

1:26 Carvana opening car 'vending machine' in North Texas, selling used cars online

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

1:20 Could TCU be looking for one final piece to add to its secondary for 2017?

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

5:47 Fallen Firefighter name added to Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial