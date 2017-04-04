Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Indians: Score and updates

Starting pitcher and the Rangers infielders took some time during a first-inning review on a stolen base attempt to lather up in bug spray. First baseman Mike Napoli waved to the dugout for the spray and gathered his teammates for a spray down.
Teamwork makes the dream work!— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) April 5, 2017
Top 2: Indians 1, Rangers 0. pic.twitter.com/ByyRMbvPSf
The bugs (maybe gnates?) were bothering Indians players too, especially that first inning. Unfortunately, they didn’t faze lead-off hitter Carlos Santana, who started the game with a homer against Perez. The Indians added two more runs on three hits in the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead.
Gallo goes bye
Joey Gallo homered in the second inning, a two-run shot to the upper porch in right field. It pulled the Rangers to within 3-2.
Check out his homer here: http://m.mlb.com/video/v1256245383.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments