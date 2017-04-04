Texas Rangers

April 4, 2017 7:54 PM

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Indians: Score and updates

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

Starting pitcher and the Rangers infielders took some time during a first-inning review on a stolen base attempt to lather up in bug spray. First baseman Mike Napoli waved to the dugout for the spray and gathered his teammates for a spray down.

The bugs (maybe gnates?) were bothering Indians players too, especially that first inning. Unfortunately, they didn’t faze lead-off hitter Carlos Santana, who started the game with a homer against Perez. The Indians added two more runs on three hits in the second inning to take an early 3-0 lead.

Gallo goes bye

Joey Gallo homered in the second inning, a two-run shot to the upper porch in right field. It pulled the Rangers to within 3-2.

Check out his homer here: http://m.mlb.com/video/v1256245383.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

View more video

Sports Videos