Cole Hamels at ease being Rangers’ No. 3 starter ... for now

1:09 Hookers Grill onion burgers: "Support Your Local Hookers" Pause

4:18 Parents say executing their son's murderer will bring them more pain.

2:01 Winter weather forecast for North Texas

2:40 The troubled life of Alisha Trevino: Part 1

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:40 West 7th gets another grocery store Wednesday

2:56 Did Alisha have to die? Part 2

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:35 Gunfire in Grand Prairie woods leads to chase into Bedford