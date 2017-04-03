Rangers’ winning formula turns into an opening loss

Here’s a baseball equation to consider.
Yu Darvish + Matt Bush + Sam Dyson with a four-run lead = ________?
The answer, at least for Opening Day, was a loss.
The American League’s reigning champions stormed back against the reigning AL West champions Monday night, as the Cleveland Indians scored four times against the Texas Rangers’ ace and four times against their top two relievers in a 8-5 victory.
A sellout crowd of 48,350 at Globe Life Park watched the Rangers shoot to a 5-1 lead after three innings, thanks to two homers by Rougned Odor and a mammoth solo blast by Carlos Gomez. But the crowd start fleeing for the exits as the Indians scored three times in the ninth against Dyson.
Sometimes the math just doesn’t add up.
“In that situation we feel about who we’ve got in the bullpen and who we’ve got out there on the mound,” manager Jeff Banister said.
Odor started the second inning with a shot into the right-field seats for the Rangers’ first run of the season, and connected again to right field for a three-run shot in a four-run third. Gomez crushed a 461-footer into the left-field club level to start the third.
The offense went cold after Odor’s second homer. Indians starter Corey Kluber retired the next 10 batters and 11 of his final 12. The Rangers had only two hits after the third inning, a two-out single in the seventh by Shin-Soo Choo and a one-out triple in the ninth by Elvis Andrus.
But if there was any thought that Odor will feel pressure to live up to the six-year, $49.5 million contract extension he signed last week, he wasn’t feeling any, at least not in his first game.
He became the first Rangers player since Ivan Rodriguez and Gabe Kapler in 2000 to connect twice on Opening Day.
“I don’t think we have to worry about Roogie in that regard,” manager Jeff Banister said. “He’s turning into a start right in front of our eyes.”
Darvish said that he wasn’t was feeling any pressure to make his first career Opening Day start in the last year of his Rangers contract a gem. He started out that way, needing only 21 pitches in the first two innings.
The Indians erased Odor’s first homer by turning a leadoff walk in the third into a run. They cut the Rangers’ four-run lead in half in the fourth as Jose Ramirez connected for a two-run shot beyond the Rangers’ bullpen in right-center field.
Cleveland looked as if it would take the lead in the fifth, loading the bases with no outs on an error and two walks. Darvish, though, did his best to pitch of the jam by getting Francisco Lindor, the Indians’ best player, to bounce into a 1-2-3 double play and by getting Michael Brantley to bounce to first.
Darvish worked a perfect sixth inning and retired Tyler Naquin to start the seventh, but Yandy Diaz doubled to right field and moved to third on a wild pitch as Abraham Almonte batted.
Darvish struck out Almonte, but his slider skipped past Jonathan Lucroy and allowed Diaz to score while Almonte hustled to first base.
“That hurt in that situation,” Banister said.
That was it for Darvish, who allowed four runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four but walked five, yet it should have been just good enough.
It wasn’t.
“I struggled throwing the strikes,” Darvish said. “But at the same time I got some early outs early in counts, so that was a positive. I managed to go into the seventh, so that’s something I was able to take as a positive.
“It’s a tough opponent facing against those guys. They went to the World Series last year. Individually those guys are really good. It was a really tough outing.”
Bush quieted the Indians in the seventh, but Edwin Encarnacion tied the game when he connected for a solo homer with one out in the eighth.
“I wanted to bounce it right there, and I just threw it too much over the plate,” Bush said.
Dyson entered in a 5-5 tie in the ninth, and was behind after only three batters. Cleveland tacked on two more runs against the Rangers’ closer, who pitched five perfect innings in the World Baseball Classic as Team USA’s set-up man.
“I didn’t do my job as well as I expected to do my job, and because of that we lost,” Dyson said.
Sometimes the math just doesn’t add up.
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
Cleveland
001
200
113
—
8
9
0
Texas
014
000
000
—
5
8
0
Cleveland AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Santana dh
4
1
2
1
1
0
.500
Lindor ss
3
0
0
1
1
0
.000
Brantley lf
5
0
1
1
0
1
.200
Encarnacion 1b
5
2
2
1
0
1
.400
Ramirez 2b
3
1
1
2
1
0
.333
Gomes c
4
0
0
0
0
0
.000
Naquin cf
4
1
1
0
0
0
.250
Diaz 3b
4
1
1
0
0
1
.250
Martinez 3b
0
0
0
0
0
0
---
Almonte rf
2
2
1
1
2
1
.500
Totals 34
8
9
7
5
4
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Gomez cf
4
1
1
1
1
2
.250
Choo dh
4
0
1
0
0
1
.250
Mazara rf
4
1
2
0
0
1
.500
Napoli 1b
3
1
0
0
1
2
.000
Odor 2b
4
2
2
4
0
1
.500
Lucroy c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.000
Gallo 3b
3
0
0
0
1
2
.000
Andrus ss
4
0
2
0
0
0
.500
Profar lf
4
0
0
0
0
2
.000
Totals 34
5
8
5
3
12
LOB—Cleveland 5, Texas 5. 2B—Santana 2 (2), Diaz (1), Mazara (1), Andrus (1). 3B—Andrus (1). HR—Ramirez (1), off Darvish; Encarnacion (1), off Bush; Odor (1), off Kluber; Gomez (1), off Kluber; Odor (2), off Kluber. RBIs—Santana (1), Lindor (1), Brantley (1), Encarnacion (1), Ramirez 2 (2), Almonte (1), Gomez (1), Odor 4 (4). SB—Almonte (1), Gallo (1). CS—Gomez (1). SF—Lindor. DP—Texas 3 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli), (Odor, Profar), (Darvish, Lucroy, Napoli).
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Kluber
6
6
5
5
3
6
109
7.50
Otero
2/3
0
0
0
0
0
6
0.00
Logan
1/3
1
0
0
0
1
7
0.00
Miller W, 1-0
1
0
0
0
0
2
14
0.00
Allen S, 1-1
1
1
0
0
0
3
19
0.00
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Darvish
6 1/3
4
4
4
5
4
98
5.68
Bush BS, 1-1
1 2/3
1
1
1
0
0
26
5.40
Dyson L, 0-1
2/3
4
3
3
0
0
23
40.50
Claudio
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
4
0.00
Inherited runners-scored—Bush 1-0. WP—Darvish 2. Umpires—Home, Mike Winters; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mike Muchlinski. T—3:21. A—48,350 (48,114).
