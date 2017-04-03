Indians spoil Rangers’ opener with five late runs

Yu Darvish struggled with his command and the Rangers’ bullpen couldn’t hold a one-run lead late as the Indians rallied for an 8-5 win in the season opener Monday night at Globe Life Park.
The Indians scored five runs in the last three innings, including three in the top of the ninth to snap a 5-5 tie against closer Sam Dyson.
How Rangers pitchers fared: Yu Darvish battled control issues through 6 1 /3 innings and left clinging to a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Darvish walked five, threw two wild pitches, including one in the seventh that let a run score and the batter to reach first on a strikeout. Jose Ramirez’s two-run homer in the fourth pulled the Indians to within 5-3. Bush took over with one out and a man on first in the seventh. He induced a groundout and fly out to preserve the 5-4 lead. In the eighth, however, Edwin Encarnacion homered to left to tie it at 5-5.
Dyson started the ninth with the score tied at 5-5 and allowed three runs on four hits. He was replaced by Alex Claudio, who got Encarnacion to line out to third base to end the inning.
How Rangers hitters fared: Texas took the lead in the second on Rougned Odor’s solo homer to right. They added four more in the third when Carlos Gomez led off with a homer to left.
After Nomar Mazara singled and Mike Napoli walked, Odor gave the Rangers a 5-1 lead with a three-run homer to right. Mazara doubled in the first with two outs but was stranded when Mike Napoli struck out to end the inning.
Down 8-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Elvis Andrus tripled with one out but Jurickson Profar and Carlos Gomez struck out to end the game. Indians’ closer Cody Allen struck out three, including Joey Gallo to start the ninth, to earn the save.
Notable: Odor is the seventh Rangers player with multiple homers on Opening Day. The others are Gabe Kapler (2000), Pudge Rodriguez (2000), Dean Palmer (1993), Juan Gonzalez (1993), Pete O’Brien (1988), and Buddy Bell (1982) ... Andrus has hit safely in 54 of his 58 career games against the Indians ... the announced attendance was 48,350.
