Martin Perez motivated by high expectations for self, Rangers

For the third time in the past four seasons, left-hander Martin Perez will start the second game of the season for the Texas Rangers. Perez, who turns 26 on Tuesday, faces Indians’ right-hander Carlos Carrasco.
He made a career-high 33 starts and compiled a career-high 198 2/3 innings with a 4.38 ERA in 2016. He feels poised for a break through season, three years removed from Tommy John surgery.
“I believe in myself that I can do a great job this year,” said Perez, who was 10-11. “I believe in what I can do. When I have the ball in my hands I’m the best, that’s the way you have to think.”
Perez believes the Rangers have enough to compete for a World Series title.
“We have a great team,” he said. “We want to finish what we couldn’t do last year.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments