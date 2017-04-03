Texas Rangers

April 3, 2017 7:01 PM

Martin Perez motivated by high expectations for self, Rangers

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

ARLINGTON

For the third time in the past four seasons, left-hander Martin Perez will start the second game of the season for the Texas Rangers. Perez, who turns 26 on Tuesday, faces Indians’ right-hander Carlos Carrasco.

He made a career-high 33 starts and compiled a career-high 198 2/3 innings with a 4.38 ERA in 2016. He feels poised for a break through season, three years removed from Tommy John surgery.

“I believe in myself that I can do a great job this year,” said Perez, who was 10-11. “I believe in what I can do. When I have the ball in my hands I’m the best, that’s the way you have to think.”

Perez believes the Rangers have enough to compete for a World Series title.

“We have a great team,” he said. “We want to finish what we couldn’t do last year.”

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

View more video

Sports Videos