Rangers Opening Day: Live updates from Globe Life Park

The long wait is over. Opening Day is finally here. Rangers fans lined the parking lots around early and deep Monday morning and continued to fill up the Globe Life Park area.
Tailgate stands were set up along lots on Nolan Ryan Expressway, Randoll Mill road and Ballpark Way. In every direction, Rangers’ red could be seen in abundance with fans grilling, drinking and tossing baseballs.
The Rangers open the season at 6 tonight against the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians.
Rangers’ ace Yu Darvish faces Coppell High School alumnus Corey Kluber.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments