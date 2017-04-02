Rangers’ first test comes against defending A.L. champion Indians

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station Pause

0:42 Video: Fort Worth police officer caught on video pepper-spraying motorcyclists

3:21 Top 5 bites from the Main Event at the Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:42 Jason Terry giving the Bucks some experience

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 29

2:24 HUD Secretary Carson impressed with city programs, volunteerism

1:53 Rangers' Joey Gallo knows Opening Day will be a thrill

3:30 Rangers' Adrian Beltre not pleased to be on DL