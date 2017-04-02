Rangers fans’ guide to Opening Day at Globe Life Park

If you don’t have a ticket for the Texas Rangers’ Opening Day game against the Cleveland Indians on Monday night at Globe Life Park you’ll probably have to settle for watching it on TV.
Unless, of course, you want to sit by yourself in one of those “scattered singles” still available or sit behind a steal beam.
The 6:08 p.m. start time means the parking lots open at 1 p.m. for those looking to tailgate. (Remember to drink responsibly and pick up your trash.)
Here’s all you need to know about the Rangers-Indians Opening Day game at Globe Life Park:
First pitch: 6:08 p.m.
The starting pitchers: Right-hander Yu Darvish makes his first career Opening Day start for the Rangers (he did it five times in Japan) against Indians right-hander Corey Kluber.
Parking: Lots open five hours before game time. General parking is $18 online and $20 in person. Premium parking is $20 online or $25 in person.
New lots: Two new cash lots: the Tacoma Lot R, located south of Cowboys Way at the corner of Stadium Drive and Sanford Street, and the Yaris Lot S, located east of Magic Mile between the Road to Six Flags and Arlington Downs. Also, a premium cash lot has been added to Camry Lot J, with 300 spaces, just west of the stadium with access off Randol Mill Road.
Valet: West Valet has been relocated to the northeast side of Globe Life Park on Road to Six Flags.
Uber: The pick-up and drop-off area is the Camry Lot D. New Uber passengers can save up to $15 off their first ride by using the online code: RideRangers17.
Globe Life Park gates open: 3 p.m.
Ceremonial first pitch: Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, influential in getting funding for a new ballpark passed by voters, will throw out the first pitch to Hall of Fame catcher Pudge Rodriguez.
Raise the Flag: The Rangers’ AL West Division Championship flag will be unveiled on top of the center field office building. A parachute team will land on the field with a Texas flag and AL West flag.
National anthem: Third base coach Tony Beasley, who beat rectal cancer after missing much of the 2016 season while undergoing multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, will sing it.
TV: FSSW, ESPN
Radio: 105.3 The Fan, the flagship station for the Rangers, will carry Hall of Famer Eric Nadel’s call, along with Matt Hicks and pre- and postgame host Jared Sandler.
