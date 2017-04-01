After slow start, Rangers finish spring strong

The Rangers finished the spring season with a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Park. After a 1-6 start this spring, the Rangers closed winning their last five, not including a 0-0 tie against the Royals on March 29. Since March 15, the Rangers finished 12-3-2.
The regular season begins against the Cleveland Indians at 6 p.m. Monday at Globe Life Park.
How the Rangers pitchers fared: Allen Webster held the Royals to a single and a walk over four scoreless innings. He struck out one. Drew Butera’s solo homer in the fifth off Anthony Bass put the Royals on the board. Bass struck out two in two innings. The Royals added two runs in the ninth against Brady Dragmire.
How the Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored a run in the first and four in the second to pull ahead early. Delino DeShields led off the first with a single and moved to third on a stolen base and throwing error by the catcher. He scored on Carlos Gomez’s sacrifice fly to deep center. In the second, the Rangers loaded the bases with no outs after Ryan Rua’s double, Joey Gallo’s hit by pitch and Elvis Andrus’ walk. Rua scored on DeShields’ sac fly to left and Gallo and Andrus scored on Shin-Soo Choo’s opposite-field double to the left-field corner.
Choo came home on Gomez’s double to the gap in left-center. Most of the regulars were out of the lineup by the fifth inning. Cesar Puello came off the bench to collect two singles.
Notable: Rangers pitchers held the Royals to 22 scoreless innings going back to Wednesday’s finale in Surprise, Ariz., until Butera’s homer in the fifth ... DeShields stole his 14th base in 14 attempts this spring ... Saturday’s paid attendance was 16,143.
