Rangers’ Cole Hamels, Andrew Cashner combine to shut out Royals

Cole Hamels looked to be in mid-season form and a three-run second inning was enough for the Rangers to beat the Royals 3-0 in an exhibition game Friday night at Globe Life Park. The clubs meet at 1 p.m. Saturday in the final spring game before Opening Day on Monday.
How the Rangers pitchers fared: Hamels held the Royals to three singles over six scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked none in 69 pitches (45 strikes).
In his first major league game action of the spring, right-hander Andrew Cashner retired the side in the seventh on seven pitches. He walked a batter in the eighth but induced a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning in 10 pitches. He closed it out with a perfect ninth. He threw 30 pitches (18 strikes).
How the Rangers hitters fared: The Rangers scored three runs in the second after Nomar Mazara and Jonathan Lucroy started the inning with singles. Ryan Rua’s single to right scored Mazara and Elvis Andrus’ double to the left-field corner scored Lucroy.
Rua scored on Carlos Gomez’s sacrifice fly to deep center.
