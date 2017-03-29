Texas Rangers

March 29, 2017 4:42 PM

Rangers, Royal waste no time tying in scoreless finale

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Thanks, guys! The Rangers and Royals flew their spring finale at Surprise Stadium, combining for nine hits and finishing in a 0-0 nine-inning tie in two hours, 11 minutes.

The Rangers finished the Cactus League at 15-16-2. The Royals finished 17-13-2.

How the Rangers pitchers fared: Dillon Gee held the Royals without a hit through 5 2/3 innings before Whit Merriefield singled to right. He went six innings, allowing two hits, no walks and striking out nine.

Dario Alvarez, a strong candidate to earn a bullpen spot, struck out two and allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh. Another bullpen candidate, Jose Leclerc struck out one in a scoreless eighth. Minor leaguer Jimmy Reyes worked around a walk and hit in the ninth.

How the Rangers hitters fared: Carlos Gomez was on base three times, including twice on singles in his first game back since jamming his left shoulder on a slide March 21. He had two of the Rangers’ five singles.

Notables: Triple A Round Rock outfielder Jared Hoying doubled up a runner on first base after running down a fly in deep right-center field in the second inning.

