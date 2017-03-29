Rangers, Royal waste no time tying in scoreless finale

Thanks, guys! The Rangers and Royals flew their spring finale at Surprise Stadium, combining for nine hits and finishing in a 0-0 nine-inning tie in two hours, 11 minutes.
The Rangers finished the Cactus League at 15-16-2. The Royals finished 17-13-2.
How the Rangers pitchers fared: Dillon Gee held the Royals without a hit through 5 2/3 innings before Whit Merriefield singled to right. He went six innings, allowing two hits, no walks and striking out nine.
Dario Alvarez, a strong candidate to earn a bullpen spot, struck out two and allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh. Another bullpen candidate, Jose Leclerc struck out one in a scoreless eighth. Minor leaguer Jimmy Reyes worked around a walk and hit in the ninth.
How the Rangers hitters fared: Carlos Gomez was on base three times, including twice on singles in his first game back since jamming his left shoulder on a slide March 21. He had two of the Rangers’ five singles.
Notables: Triple A Round Rock outfielder Jared Hoying doubled up a runner on first base after running down a fly in deep right-center field in the second inning.
