Rangers updates and briefs on the final day of spring camp

Here’s a quick run down on some Rangers’ injuries and other tidbits from Wednesday’s a final day in camp:
▪ Right-hander Andrew Cashner will pitch three innings in the Rangers’ exhibition against the Royals on Friday at Globe Life Park. It’s the first major league game Cashner has thrown in this spring. He’s expected to follow starter Cole Hamels and throw about 45 pitches.
▪ Right-hander Tyson Ross is scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday at Globe Life Park. Ross is expected to throw three innings or 45 pitches. He threw a 30-pitch session on Tuesday.
▪ Outfielder Shin-Soo Choo was scratched from Wednesday’s finale to take care of a dental issue. Jared Hoying replaced him in right field.
▪ Outfielder Ryan Rua’s wife gave birth to their son Rowan Randy Rua Wednesday morning in Ohio. Rua will rejoin the club in Arlington.
The lil guy has arrived!! Such a blessing for me and @CourtRua !!!! Best day of my life #Rowan #familyof3 pic.twitter.com/NOzYTYaeyU— Ryan Rua (@Rua_Numba_2) March 29, 2017
Left-hander Martin Perez pitched six scoreless simulated innings, striking out four with a hit batter, walk and two hits allowed over 88 pitches.
▪ More simulated game lines: Sam Dyson allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning; Keone Kela allowed a run on a hit and a walk in one inning; Jeremy Jeffress allowed a run on three hits in one inning. Matt Bush allowed a run on one hit, a hit batter, two wild pitches and a strikeout one inning; Tony Banrette walked one and struck out one in a scoreless innings; Alex Claudio allowed two hits in a scoreless innings.
