Rangers expect Beltre in opener despite new ailment

An MRI exam on the right calf of Adrian Beltre showed no significant strain, and the Texas Rangers expect that their third baseman will be in the Opening Day lineup.
Beltre said on Monday that he woke up with tightness in the calf, but not the same calf that had a Grade 1 strain when he reported to spring training. He hasn’t hit on the field since Sunday, when he took only one plate appearance before leaving to work on his swing in the cages.
Beltre hit in the cages and threw Tuesday and was set for the same program Wednesday before hopping on a plane on the rest of the team as spring training breaks.
But his uncertainty is holding up the Opening Day roster.
“We don’t have to make any decisions until Sunday,” assistant general manager Mike Daly said. “In our head and I think it’s in Adrian’s head, he’ll be ready to go on Opening Day against the Cleveland Indians.”
The Rangers have not discussed putting Beltre on the 10-day disabled list to start the season. With the ability to back date DL moves three days from the first MLB game Sunday and with two off days, Beltre could miss only the first five games of the season if the decision is make to DL him.
“Adrian knows himself,” Daly said. “It’s amazing the type of ailments he’s been able to play through during his career. We still have time with Adrian to discuss what’s best for him and for us.”
If Beltre were to go on the DL, it would open a spot for Joey Gallo on the Opening Day roster.
