Tanner Scheppers likely to be odd man out in Rangers’ bullpen

Rangers right-handed reliever Tanner Scheppers is unlikely to be on the Opening Day roster with a lingering lower abdominal strain still bothering him.
Scheppers is expected to remain with the club through the two exhibition games against the Royals at Globe Life Park Friday and Saturday.
“It’s still uncomfortable,” said Scheppers, who felt some minor discomfort during a bullpen session on Tuesday. “I think it’s something that is pretty minor and not going to hold me down too long. It’s unfortunate timing.”
Scheppers’ injury situation appears to open the door for left-hander Dario Alvarez or right-hander Jose Leclerc to fill out the bullpen. Both were scheduled to pitch in Wednesday’s spring finale against the Royals.
At the moment, this appears to be the Rangers’ eight-man bullpen for Opening Day:
RHP Sam Dyson (closer)
RHP Matt Bush
RHP Keone Kela
RHP Tony Barnette
RHP Jeremy Jeffress
RHP Mike Hauschild (long man)
LHP Alex Claudio (long man option)
LHP Dario Alvarez
