Joey Gallo returns to Rangers’ lineup with a bang

Joey Gallo returned to action on Tuesday for the first time since feeling tightness in his left hamstring. Gallo was the designated hitter against the Rockies on Tuesday. He was 2 for 4 with a home run, a run-scoring double and a strikeout. He last played on March 19.
Gallo told the club he was ready to play third base but the Rangers chose the cautious route. Gallo, along with Drew Robinson, remains one of the last few position players with a chance to make the Opening Day roster.
